Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Offbeat»
  • Delhi Tulip Festival 2025:  Check Dates, Timings, And Nearest Metro Station

Delhi Tulip Festival 2025:  Check Dates, Timings, And Nearest Metro Station

You can visit the Delhi Tulip Festival 2025 until February 23 and enjoy the beautiful views. The festival is being held at Shanti Path in Chanakyapuri. If you want to attend the Tulip Festival, you can visit every day from 10 AM to 6 PM. Entry is free.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Tulip Festival 2025:  Check Dates, Timings, And Nearest Metro Station

DELHI TULIP 2025


You can visit the Delhi Tulip Festival 2025 until February 23 and enjoy the beautiful views. The festival is being held at Shanti Path in Chanakyapuri. If you want to attend the Tulip Festival, you can visit every day from 10 AM to 6 PM. Entry is free.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Tulip Festival 2025: The festival has officially started in the capital city of New Delhi. Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena and Netherlands Ambassador Marisa Gerards inaugurated the event in Chanakyapuri.

Delhi Tulip Festival 2025: You can join the festival and witness a variety of colorful tulips. This year, over three lakh tulips have been planted for the festival. If you’re planning to visit, we have all the details you need, including timings and how to get there.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How long will the Tulip Festival last? You can visit the Delhi Tulip Festival 2025 until February 23 to enjoy the scenic beauty. The festival is located at Shanti Path, Chanakyapuri.

Tulip Festival Timings: If you want to visit the festival, you can go every day from 10 AM to 6 PM. Entry is free.

How to Reach the Tulip Festival: You can easily reach the Tulip Festival by metro, bus, or private vehicle. The nearest metro station is on the Yellow Line. You can get off at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station, and from there, take an auto to reach Shanti Path easily.

Filed under

TULIP FESTIVAL 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Climate Conference At Mahakumbh, Calls For Urgent Action On Environmental Protection

CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Climate Conference At Mahakumbh, Calls For Urgent Action On Environmental Protection

Union Sports Minister Leads Fit India Sunday Cycle Rally Against Obesity

Union Sports Minister Leads Fit India Sunday Cycle Rally Against Obesity

‘Tehrvi’ Turns Festive As ‘Dead Man’ Walks In After His Kumbh Adventure

‘Tehrvi’ Turns Festive As ‘Dead Man’ Walks In After His Kumbh Adventure

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharmendra Pradhan Takes Holy Dip, Calls It A Symbol Of Sanatan Heritage

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharmendra Pradhan Takes Holy Dip, Calls It A Symbol Of Sanatan Heritage

Unexpected Heatwave? Bengaluru Hotter Than Delhi! City Records 33.3°C, IMD Warns Of More Heat

Unexpected Heatwave? Bengaluru Hotter Than Delhi! City Records 33.3°C, IMD Warns Of More Heat

Entertainment

Actor Raghu Ram Summoned In Cyber Probe Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Actor Raghu Ram Summoned In Cyber Probe Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga Unveiled—Fans Predict Aashiqui 3

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox