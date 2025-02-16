Delhi Tulip Festival 2025:  Check Dates, Timings, And Nearest Metro Station

You can visit the Delhi Tulip Festival 2025 until February 23 and enjoy the beautiful views. The festival is being held at Shanti Path in Chanakyapuri. If you want to attend the Tulip Festival, you can visit every day from 10 AM to 6 PM. Entry is free.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Tulip Festival 2025: The festival has officially started in the capital city of New Delhi. Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena and Netherlands Ambassador Marisa Gerards inaugurated the event in Chanakyapuri.

Delhi Tulip Festival 2025: You can join the festival and witness a variety of colorful tulips. This year, over three lakh tulips have been planted for the festival. If you’re planning to visit, we have all the details you need, including timings and how to get there.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How long will the Tulip Festival last? You can visit the Delhi Tulip Festival 2025 until February 23 to enjoy the scenic beauty. The festival is located at Shanti Path, Chanakyapuri.

Tulip Festival Timings: If you want to visit the festival, you can go every day from 10 AM to 6 PM. Entry is free.

How to Reach the Tulip Festival: You can easily reach the Tulip Festival by metro, bus, or private vehicle. The nearest metro station is on the Yellow Line. You can get off at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station, and from there, take an auto to reach Shanti Path easily.