On November 24, 2026, millions of diyas shall light up the banks of river Ganga in the holy city of Varanasi. According to the devotees, the gods themselves visit the holy city to celebrate a victory of Lord Shiva.

Dev Diwali: Another Diwali After 15 Days

Even as the Diwali lights get dimmed, another festival of lamps comes up. Dev Deepawali, also known as Dev Diwali, is celebrated on November 24, 2026, on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, one of the most sacred full moon days of Hindu calendar.

The explanation lies in the date. Diwali is celebrated on Kartik Amavasya, the new moon day, whereas Dev Diwali is celebrated on Kartik Purnima, the full moon day, and therefore these two fall about a fortnight apart from each other.

Why It Is Also Known As The Diwali Of Gods?

As per Hindu mythology, gods descend to Earth on Kartik Purnima for celebrating the victory of Lord Shiva against the demon Tripurasura. This is marked with the lighting of lamps and praying to Shiva. Varanasi, considered as the holy city of Kashi, is believed to be the place where gods congregate.

That is how the festival earned its name: it is the Diwali celebrated not by people alone, but by the gods.

The Demon Who Built Three Cities

The story at the heart of the festival begins with Tripurasura. According to Hindu mythology, he was a powerful demon who gained extraordinary powers through intense penance. He was linked with three magnificent cities known as Tripura, built in a way that made him extremely hard to defeat.

A Universe Out Of Balance

As his strength grew, so did his trouble for the gods. He began disturbing the balance of the universe. Worried about his rising influence, the celestial beings went to Lord Shiva and asked for protection.

One Arrow, Three Cities

Shiva was determined to destroy the rule of Tripurasura. According to the mythological narrative, there was a certain way in which these three cities had to align before getting destroyed. Shiva waited for this specific time and with a single arrow destroyed all three cities.

This event brought the cosmic balance and Shiva got a name Tripurari, which stands for the destroyer of three cities. The gods rejoiced by celebrating with oil lamps and this is the reason Kartik Purnima is also called Tripurari Purnima.

Varanasi – A City Of Lakh Of Lamps

According to Hindu mythology, Varanasi is the divine home of Shiva and thus forms an important part of this celebration. In the night of Dev Diwali, the ghats of river Ganga are decorated with thousands of clay lamps. Devotees offer their prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat, Assi Ghat, Panchganga Ghat and other important ghats.

Ganga Aarti is an important ritual which is performed with the chanting of holy hymns. This ritual features elaborate performance of priests in which they use large lamps, incense sticks along with other instruments like bells, conch and chants.

What Devotees Do On This Night

Devotees take holy dips in sacred rivers, which they believe purifies the mind and soul. They visit Shiva temples, chant mantras, and offer prayers to Goddess Ganga. Deep Daan, the offering of lit lamps, is among the most important traditions, with diyas symbolising knowledge, devotion and the removal of darkness. Donating food, clothes and grains is also considered meritorious.

Dev Diwali And Main Diwali: The Difference

The Main Diwali festival is celebrated on Kartik Amavasya and is associated with the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya, Lakshmi, and Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja; it is also celebrated throughout India. Dev Diwali is celebrated on Kartik Purnima and is associated with Lord Shiva’s triumph over Tripurasura, Shiva Puja, Deep Daan, and is especially popular in Varanasi.

What Happens Next?

Now, as November 24 comes near, would the ghats of Kashi glow with lakh of lamps again? How many devotees would come to witness Ganga Aarti? And, what will be the mementos that visitors take back from a day when, as believers claim, the gods themselves come to the river? The answers would come on Kartik Purnima night.

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