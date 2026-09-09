Devar Bhabhi Viral Video: Woman Creates Ruckus On Highway To Stop Devar’s Marriage, 15-Year Love Affair Claim Surfaces

A dramatic family dispute unfolded on a highway in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a woman allegedly stopped her brother-in-law while he was travelling with his father and elder brother to see a prospective bride. The woman reportedly objected to his marriage and created a scene on the road. The incident took place near the Sabzi Mandi crossing in Sumerpur town. A crowd gathered as the argument escalated. The woman allegedly assaulted her brother-in-law and pressured him not to go ahead with the marriage. The incident has also reportedly been captured on video. The video is said to be circulating on social media.

Devar Bhabhi Viral Video: Family Was On Its Way To See Bride

According to the information available, the man from Kanpur Dehat was considering marriage. He was travelling with his father and elder brother to meet the prospective bride and take the marriage discussions forward. However, their journey took an unexpected turn near Sumerpur. His sister-in-law allegedly appeared on the highway and stopped the three family members. A heated argument soon followed. The woman reportedly opposed the proposed marriage and began creating a ruckus on the busy road.

Woman Allegedly Tried To Stop Marriage

The situation reportedly became tense as the woman allegedly confronted her brother-in-law. She is accused of assaulting him during the dispute. The family members tried to control the situation. However, the argument continued for some time. The commotion also attracted the attention of people nearby. Following the incident, the man’s father reportedly took all three family members to the police station. A complaint was said to have been brought before the police.

Devar Bhabhi Viral Video in Hamirpur: 15-Year Relationship Claim Surfaces

The alleged reason behind the dispute has added another layer to the case. According to claims surrounding the incident, the woman and her brother-in-law had allegedly been involved in a relationship for around 15 years. The claim has not been independently established.

The alleged relationship is being cited as the reason behind the woman’s opposition to his marriage. It has also been claimed that the man’s marriage had faced difficulties earlier because of the alleged relationship. This time, when the family reportedly decided to look for a bride, the woman allegedly reached the highway and confronted them.

Video Of Highway Clash Circulates Online

The incident reportedly drew attention after a video from the spot surfaced on social media. The footage is said to show the family dispute and the commotion on the highway. The video has since sparked discussion in the area. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and the allegations made by the parties remain subject to verification.

Devar Bhabhi Viral Video in Hamirpur: What Police Said

As the matter has escalated, the family has reportedly approached the police. However, detailed information about the FIR or Police action was not available as of now. The allegations in the matter have not been established as facts so far, and the claim of having 15-years of relationship, as well as the allegations of assault and obstruction which would need to be verified through the police investigation and legal process. For now, the Hamirpur highway dispute remains a matter of competing claims, with further action expected to clarify what exactly happened.