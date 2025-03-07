Did A Youtuber Get His Girlfriend And Her Mother Pregnant? Fact Check

The internet was left in disbelief when popular YouTuber Nick Yardy claimed that he had impregnated both his girlfriend and her mother. The announcement, which quickly went viral, stirred up a mix of shock and controversy.

The internet was left in disbelief when popular YouTuber Nick Yardy claimed that he had impregnated both his girlfriend and her mother.

The internet was left in disbelief when popular YouTuber Nick Yardy claimed that he had impregnated both his girlfriend and her mother. The announcement, which quickly went viral, stirred up a mix of shock and controversy. However, Yardy has now admitted that the entire story was fake and nothing more than a stunt.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Man claims he got his girlfriend and her mom pregnant at the same time. Internet personality Nick Yardy claims his ‘girlfriend’ and her ‘mom’ are 8 months pregnant with his children. Advertisement · Scroll to continue A video from a little over a month before the pregnancy announcement however shows the… pic.twitter.com/dzRJHbGVX8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 6, 2025

The Truth Behind the Viral Pregnancy News

Nick Yardy, whose real name is Nicholas Hunter, is a 29-year-old content creator with over 3.41 million subscribers on YouTube. Last month, he posted a surprising announcement stating that both his 22-year-old girlfriend, Jade, and her 44-year-old mother, Dani, were pregnant with his children.

The unusual nature of the claim led to strong reactions online. Many people found it hard to believe, while others expressed their disapproval. However, in an interview with the English newspaper The Daily Mail, Yardy confessed that the entire story was made up.

“There are no babies. It’s just, like, a skit. It’s not actually real,” he admitted.

An Unconventional Relationship, But No Real Pregnancies

Although the pregnancies were fake, Yardy insists that his relationship with both Jade and Dani is real. According to him, they have been together for almost two years.

“They are actually mother and daughter, and our involvement with each other is real,” he said. “It’s just that they’re not actually pregnant. At least not yet.”

Who Is Nick Yardy?

Nick Yardy was born in Jamaica and started his social media career in 2017 after serving a year in jail for a marijuana-related conviction. Since then, he has built a successful online presence, creating viral skits and collaborating with OnlyFans models and internet influencers.

His girlfriend, Jade, is also a content creator and has gained a significant following online. She claims that her OnlyFans success has even allowed her to buy a restaurant in Florida. Dani, on the other hand, works as a life coach and has a modest social media presence under the handle “Daniswingsxo.” Both women have chosen to keep their surnames private.

How the Fake Pregnancy Story Spread

Last month, Yardy uploaded a YouTube video titled “We’re Pregnant”, which showed Jade and Dani wearing matching maternity dresses. They stood beside him, rubbing their swollen bellies as he held their hands.

In the video, Jade claimed she was expecting a baby girl, while Dani said she was carrying a baby boy. They even suggested that they had conceived just two weeks apart.

“It’s not often that a mom and daughter are pregnant at the same time, let alone by the same man, but we wouldn’t want things to be any other way,” Jade said in the video.

Dani added that her pregnancy was “a miracle,” while Yardy enthusiastically chimed in, calling them “two miracle babies.”

How Yardy Met Jade and Dani

According to Yardy, he met Jade two years ago during a video shoot. Their relationship soon became serious, and he later developed a romantic relationship with her mother as well. While their relationship remains highly unconventional, they all insist that they are happy together.

Internet Reactions and the Aftermath

The news of the fabricated pregnancy left many people feeling misled. Some criticized Yardy for playing with people’s emotions, while others found the entire stunt amusing. Many viewers questioned whether the trio would continue with similar dramatic content in the future.

Despite the backlash, Yardy remains firm about his lifestyle choices and continues to create content for his growing audience. While the pregnancy claims turned out to be false, his relationship with Jade and Dani appears to be real—at least for now.