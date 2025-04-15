Did Sanju Samson Invite Cristiano Ronaldo For Vishu? This AI Video Is Winning Internet

Dressed in traditional attire, the duo enjoy sadhya, crackers, and pappadam leaving the internet in splits.

An AI-generated video featuring football legend Cristiano Ronaldo and Indian cricketer Sanju Samson celebrating Vishu 2025 has taken social media by storm, racking up over 3.2 million views and 1.4 lakh likes on Instagram.

The viral video, shared by popular AI content creator “AI Manthrikan”, imagines Ronaldo and Sanju embracing the festive spirit of Vishu, one of Kerala’s most cherished celebrations. Dressed in traditional Malayali attire a kasav mundu paired with a shirt the duo is seen enjoying Vishu Sadhya, bursting crackers, and munching on crispy pappadam.

Here is the AI video:

Fans reacted

The reel struck a chord with netizens for its blend of cultural pride and humor. Comments flooded in, with users saying things like:

“On my way home, I stopped by Sanju’s house and found him there now even Ronaldo’s having ghee rice!”

“Portuguese Ronald in mundu iconic!” Krishnanna Ronaldo…

Vishu, celebrated on April 14, marks the beginning of the Malayalam New Year and is deeply rooted in Kerala’s agricultural traditions. The festival is symbolic of hope, prosperity, and new beginnings making the AI mashup a delightful fusion of tradition and modern tech creativity.

The use of AI in creating hyper-realistic content is becoming increasingly popular in the world of entertainment and content creation. This video not only entertained but also showcased the growing trend of tech-powered storytelling, bringing global icons into local festivities in imaginative ways.

