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Home > Offbeat News > Did Sherlyn Chopra Herself Upload Her Obscene Videos Online? The Twist In Her Viral Video Case Explained

Did Sherlyn Chopra Herself Upload Her Obscene Videos Online? The Twist In Her Viral Video Case Explained

Sherlyn Chopra admitted creating paid adult content but denied uploading the viral videos to free websites. Here’s the key twist in the case and what happened in court.

Sherlyn Chopra
Sherlyn Chopra

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 20:08 IST

Sherlyn Chopra’s name became linked to a major online obscenity case after videos featuring the actor-model were found circulating on free-to-view websites. But the case came with an important twist — Sherlyn’s defence maintained that while she had created adult content, she had not uploaded the viral videos on those websites herself.

Instead, she claimed that the material had originally been produced as paid content and was later pirated and circulated without her permission. So what exactly happened in the Sherlyn Chopra viral video case, and what did the courts hear about how the videos reached the internet?

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Why Was Sherlyn Chopra Booked?

Mumbai Police’s Cyber Cell registered a case in November 2020 after allegedly obscene videos featuring Sherlyn Chopra were found available online. The case invoked provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women law.

Sherlyn subsequently approached the courts seeking protection from arrest. The controversy was not simply about whether she appeared in adult content. A major question was who had actually placed the material on free websites.

Did Sherlyn Chopra Upload The Videos Herself?

According to the plea made by Sherlyn to the Bombay High Court, not really. Sherlyn’s counsel informed the court that the footage was produced by a company based in the UK where Sherlyn held the post of a director, and it was produced for people who were paying to view it. According to Sherlyn’s defence, the footage was pirated and uploaded to sites where people could view it free of charge without her knowledge.

What Was The Big Twist In The Case?

The difference between creation and sharing it on the internet was the most critical turn around. Sherlyn did not just claim that the video clip was fake or that she had never made the clip in question. Rather, her case revolved around the issue of content creation for the paid website but it was later stolen or pirated.

This meant that the investigation had to go beyond the girl in the videos and investigate how it had made it to the free internet. In the month of March, 2021, an anticipatory bail was granted to Sherlyn by the High Court of Bombay.

Were Other People Arrested In Connection With A Sherlyn Chopra Video?

In April 2021, Mumbai Police arrested one ex-employee of a technology company that makes products for social influencers and a videographer in connection with the video titled ‘Chocolate’ involving Sherlyn.

It was alleged by the police that the video had been shot at a hotel in Andheri and was posted on the internet in 2019. It had apparently come up from Sherlyn’s statement to Maharashtra Cyber. This gave more significance to the matter as to whether anyone other than Sherlyn was involved in filming the video.

What Happened To Sherlyn Chopra In The Case Later?

Further legal proceedings took place even after the preliminary hearings in 2021. In February 2022, the Supreme Court protected Sherlyn from any form of arrest in connection with her appeal against the Bombay High Court’s refusal to grant anticipatory bail in the larger case. The Supreme Court ordered that she must not face any coercion while issuing notice to the Maharashtra government.

Did Sherlyn Chopra Herself Put The Viral Videos Online?

There is a significant distinction between what was said to have been done in the case versus what Sherlyn insisted on in court. Though Sherlyn admitted to having been part of making adult content for money, she denied having uploaded that content on the free sites.

That was the key distinction which was to become the twist of the story since it originally looked like a case involving the uploading of obscenities by an actress.

ALSO READ: Mysore Mallige Scandal: How A Private Video Leak Became One Of India’s Earliest Viral MMS Controversies

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Did Sherlyn Chopra Herself Upload Her Obscene Videos Online? The Twist In Her Viral Video Case Explained

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Did Sherlyn Chopra Herself Upload Her Obscene Videos Online? The Twist In Her Viral Video Case Explained
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