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Home > Offbeat News > Did You Know Heels Were Originally Made For Men? The Surprising 10th Century History Behind High Heels

Did You Know Heels Were Originally Made For Men? The Surprising 10th Century History Behind High Heels

High heels were not originally created for women or fashion. Their history can be traced to 10th century Persia, where male horseback riders used heeled footwear to secure their feet in stirrups. Over time, heels travelled to European royal courts, became a symbol of status and eventually entered women's fashion.

Did You Know Heels Were Originally Made For Men? (Image Credit: AI)
Did You Know Heels Were Originally Made For Men? (Image Credit: AI)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 14:57 IST

Today, go to any store that sells shoes and the heels will be found in the women’s section, associated with glamour, marriages, and fashion shows. Most people would never realise that this journey started away from all of that, in fact on the feet of the men who were preparing for combat.

From the Stirrup to the Runway

The origins of the heel can be traced back to Persia sometime around the 10th century. The men who rode into battle had to ensure their stability while on horseback. In order to do this, it was essential that the heels were worn in order to secure the foot into the stirrup. At this point, the heel served as utilitarian footwear only.

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Persia Meets Europe

The idea did not stay in one place. Many accounts point to Persian diplomatic missions that reached European courts around the late 1500s and early 1600s. European nobles admired Persian military strength, and borrowing its style became a way to look powerful. Heeled shoes began appearing at court, first as a curiosity and then as a trend.

When Height Meant Status

Soon the heel became a signal of rank. France’s Louis XIV is the best-known royal wearer, famous for heeled shoes that added to his height and for the red heels associated with his court. A tall heel suggested a man who did not need to walk through mud or do manual labour. The higher and more elaborate the shoe, the louder the message.

Women Join In

Women’s fashion soon took up the idea. European women started wearing heels in the 1600s, partly by copying a masculine look that suggested confidence and authority. For a while, both sexes wore them. Over the following centuries, the heel became linked to women’s dress and slowly faded from men’s wardrobes.

Step inside any shoe store, and you’ll find heels on the shelves of the women’s department, associated with elegance, marriages, and fashion shows. Few customers can even guess at the beginning of this surprising story that starts not on the runway but rather on the feet of male warriors preparing for a battle. And this one simple surprise launches a long journey from the stirrup to the runway.

Origin of the Heel in the Saddle

For a long time, historians believed that the first heel appeared in Persia, where mounted warriors required additional stability on horses. The high heel ensured that the foot could be secured in the stirrup, giving better stability when shooting arrows. At that stage, the heel was a practical item; no one wore it just for the sake of style.

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Did You Know Heels Were Originally Made For Men? The Surprising 10th Century History Behind High Heels

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Did You Know Heels Were Originally Made For Men? The Surprising 10th Century History Behind High Heels

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Did You Know Heels Were Originally Made For Men? The Surprising 10th Century History Behind High Heels
Did You Know Heels Were Originally Made For Men? The Surprising 10th Century History Behind High Heels
Did You Know Heels Were Originally Made For Men? The Surprising 10th Century History Behind High Heels
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