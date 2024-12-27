Dining Out Trends: Record Bills And Reservations

Zomato’s 2024 year-end report offers valuable insights into India's evolving food habits, highlighting trends in dining preferences, delivery patterns, and spending behavior. Biryani continues to reign supreme, topping the list of most-ordered dishes for the ninth consecutive year, with more than 9 crore plates delivered. Tea remains the preferred beverage, outperforming coffee once again.

. In an eye-catching moment, a Bengaluru diner set a record with a ₹5.13 lakh restaurant bill, while Delhiites saved ₹195 crore through Zomato discounts. The year also saw over 1.25 crore table reservations, with Father’s Day emerging as the busiest dining day. This report paints a vivid picture of India’s diverse and dynamic culinary culture.

Zomato’s report also sheds light on dining out patterns, revealing that over 1.25 crore tables were reserved by Indian diners in 2024. Father’s Day stood out as the busiest day of the year, with a remarkable 84,866 reservations made as families gathered to celebrate the occasion.

Delhi Leads in Savings, Followed by Bengaluru and Mumbai

Delhiites proved to be the most budget-conscious diners, saving a staggering ₹195 crore through Zomato’s discounts. Bengaluru and Mumbai followed closely in savings, though Delhi retained its top spot for being the city that saved the most.

Biryani and Beverages: India’s Culinary Preferences

Biryani’s dominance in Indian food preferences remains unchanged. For nearly a decade, the dish has consistently topped food delivery statistics, making it the clear favorite across various platforms. Meanwhile, the perennial tea vs coffee debate continues to thrive, with tea often emerging as the preferred drink due to its affordability and cultural significance across regions.