Thursday, February 13, 2025
Disturbing Video Shows Taco Bell’s White Security Guard Repeatedly Slapping Young Black Woman- Watch!

Throughout the incident, other customers in the restaurant largely refrained from stepping in. The woman was seen arguing with the security guard before being escorted out of the establishment.

Disturbing Video Shows Taco Bell’s White Security Guard Repeatedly Slapping Young Black Woman- Watch!

As of now, Taco Bell has yet to issue an official statement about the incident.


A disturbing incident unfolded at a Taco Bell in Los Angeles on Sunday when a security guard was filmed physically assaulting a female customer.

The incident, captured on social media, shows the woman walking toward a self-service kiosk when the guard suddenly approaches her and slaps her forcefully across the face.

Unclear Circumstances Surrounding the Incident

While the exact details leading up to the altercation remain unclear, some speculations suggest that the woman’s appearance might have played a role in escalating the situation.

Witness Account of the Assault

Alejandro Sanchez, a witness who recorded the incident, claimed that Taco Bell staff seemed more concerned about him filming the confrontation than addressing the security guard’s violent behavior. Sanchez raised concerns about whether the woman had been singled out due to her appearance.

He described the situation, stating, “The security guard was telling her to leave, and she didn’t want to because she was ordering food. Then he just went off, and she started going crazy. He slapped the s–t out of her. It was crazy. Everybody was shocked.”

Throughout the incident, other customers in the restaurant largely refrained from stepping in. The woman was seen arguing with the security guard before being escorted out of the establishment.

As of now, Taco Bell has yet to issue an official statement about the incident.

Social media reactions to the video have been mixed. One user questioned the justification for the slap, stating, “Really? Just walked up and slapped her for NO reason? Not buying it.” Another user called for more context, saying, “We need to know what happened before that can you give us some context?”

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam: Suspected Gas Explosion At A Shopping Mall In Taiwan Kills One, Injures Multiple People 

