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Home > Offbeat News > Diwali 2026 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: City-Wise Timings For Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan And MP

Diwali 2026 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: City-Wise Timings For Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan And MP

Diwali 2026 falls on November 8. Check city-wise Lakshmi Puja muhurat for Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Noida, Patna, Jaipur, Bhopal and Indore.

Diwali 2026 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: City-Wise Timings For Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan And MP (Image: AI)
Diwali 2026 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: City-Wise Timings For Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan And MP (Image: AI)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Sun 2026-11-08 11:42 IST

Diwali 2026 is being observed on Sunday, November 8, and people in all parts of India are gearing up for the evening puja for Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. An important point to keep in mind when planning for the rituals is that of muhurat, which differs from place to place.

The timings of Lakshmi puja for devotees in Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, and MP vary during the evening time. The following table shows city-wise timing of Lakshmi puja, and can be helpful for families to get prepared for the puja without following one fixed time.

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Diwali 2026: City-Wise Lakshmi Puja Muhurat

The following timings are for Sunday, November 8, 2026, and are based on city-specific Panchang calculations.

State/region

City

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat

Delhi

New Delhi

5:55 pm–7:50 pm

Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow

5:43 pm–7:39 pm

Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi

5:37 pm–7:34 pm

Uttar Pradesh

Noida

5:54 pm–7:50 pm

Uttar Pradesh

Agra

5:54 pm–7:50 pm

Bihar

Patna

5:28 pm–7:25 pm

Rajasthan

Jaipur

6:03 pm–8:00 pm

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal

6:03 pm–8:01 pm

Madhya Pradesh

Indore

6:10 pm–8:08 pm

Madhya Pradesh

Ujjain

6:10 pm–8:08 pm

Timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST). Different Panchang calculations may show slight variations of a minute or two. Devotees can also consult their local priest for guidance based on their location and family tradition.

What Is The Lakshmi Puja Muhurat In Delhi?

According to Drik Panchang, the muhurat time for Lakshmi Puja in New Delhi falls between 5:54 pm to 7:50 pm on November 8. On the other hand, Pradosh Kaal will run between 5:31 pm to 8:09 pm, and Vrishabha Kaal (fixed sign period) corresponding to the evening puja falls in the muhurat time given above.

Time of Amavasya Tithi starts at 11:27 am on November 8 and will end at 12:31 pm on November 9.

Why Do Lakshmi Puja Timings Differ From City To City?

Muhurta is based upon the local positions of the sun and planets and their respective periods. As the setting of the sun and the rising of signs do not coincide in different places, the suggested period for puja differs as well. That is the reason why the timing of Patna, Lucknow, Delhi, and Jaipur do not coincide with each other despite being celebrated on the same day.

The evening puja of Lakshmi is related to Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Lagna. They are certain periods used in the calculation of the favorable time window; they cannot be confused with the whole evening.

What Is The Amavasya Tithi On Diwali 2026?

The day of Amavasya plays an important role in the traditional celebration of Diwali and Lakshmi Puja. As per the New Delhi Panchang, Amavasya begins on November 8 at 11:27 am and concludes on November 9 at 12:31 pm. However, it is noteworthy that the day of Amavasya continues even after midnight; the important evening of Lakshmi Puja falls on November 8. Both these timings are distinct from each other.

While celebrating Diwali with prayers and diya lighting, one must check the local muhurat for better planning of their evening rituals as per the Panchang of their respective cities.

ALSO READ: Diwali Special: 12 Bollywood Songs That Will Get The Entire Family On The Dance Floor

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Diwali 2026 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: City-Wise Timings For Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan And MP
Tags: Diwali 2026Diwali Muhuratfestivalhome-hero-pos-8Lakshmi Pujareligion

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Diwali 2026 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: City-Wise Timings For Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan And MP

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Diwali 2026 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: City-Wise Timings For Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan And MP
Diwali 2026 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: City-Wise Timings For Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan And MP
Diwali 2026 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: City-Wise Timings For Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan And MP
Diwali 2026 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: City-Wise Timings For Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan And MP
Diwali 2026 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: City-Wise Timings For Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan And MP

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