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Home > Offbeat News > Diwali 2026: Where To Place Lakshmi-Ganesh Idols? Check Puja Direction And Auspicious Timings

Diwali 2026: Where To Place Lakshmi-Ganesh Idols? Check Puja Direction And Auspicious Timings

Diwali 2026 Lakshmi Puja involves more than lighting diyas. Know the ideal direction for Lakshmi-Ganesh idols, traditional Vastu placement rules, auspicious altar arrangements and city-wise puja timings.

Diwali (Photo: ANI)
Diwali (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 17:13 IST

As Diwali night arrives on Sunday, November 8, 2026, homes across the world will set up an altar for Lakshmi Puja. Families spend days on lamps, sweets and decoration, yet far fewer think about where the idols will sit. In Vastu Shastra and the traditional puja texts, direction is treated as part of the ritual itself, not something to settle in the last ten minutes before the muhurat. Here is where the idols should go, which way they should face and when to start.

The Best Corner of the House

The preferred spot for any home altar is the north-east zone, called Ishan Kon. It is said to be ruled by Jupiter and is seen as the purest part of a house, where morning light enters first. A Lakshmi Puja set up here is believed to draw steady, well-guided prosperity.

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If the north-east is not available, the north is the next best choice. It is the direction of Kubera, the treasurer of the gods, so a puja facing this zone carries a natural link with money and savings.

The south-west is best avoided. It is the zone of weight and stability, suited to storage and rest, not worship. The altar should also not be placed under a staircase, beside a bathroom wall or inside a bedroom.

Which Way Should the Idols Face?

The working rule is simple: the person doing the puja should face east or north. That means the idols are placed in the north or east part of the room, facing west or south towards the worshipper.

East brings the energy of the rising Sun and is believed to support clarity and good health. North is believed to support wealth and new opportunities. Either is correct, so families can choose whichever the room allows comfortably.

One more caution applies. The idols should not have their back to the main entrance. Tradition holds that the goddess should be able to see the door through which she is invited.

Lakshmi on Which Side of Ganesha?

This is the question families argue over most. By tradition, Goddess Lakshmi sits on the right of Lord Ganesha. In Hindu custom a wife takes her place on her husband’s left, and since Lakshmi is not Ganesha’s consort, she is placed on his right. If Goddess Saraswati is also worshipped, she sits on Ganesha’s left.

Ganesha is worshipped first in every ritual as the remover of obstacles. Lakshmi follows. Together they signify wealth that comes through wisdom and without hurdles.

Choosing the Right Idols

Small details matter as much as direction. Goddess Lakshmi should be seated, ideally on a lotus, because a standing Lakshmi is traditionally believed to suggest wealth that does not stay. Lord Ganesha should also be seated, with his trunk turned towards his own left, a form considered gentle and well suited to homes.

The idols should be whole, since any chip or crack on the face or hands makes an idol unsuitable for worship. Many households bring new clay idols every Diwali and respectfully immerse or retire the old ones.

Setting Up the Altar

The idols should rest on a raised wooden platform, a chowki, covered with clean red or yellow cloth, never directly on the floor. A small gap should be left between the idols and the wall behind them.

The main ghee lamp is usually placed to the right of the deities, in line with the south-east, the zone of Agni, the fire element. The kalash, filled with water and topped with mango leaves and a coconut, sits towards the north-east of the platform. Coins, account books or a small locker key can be kept near Lakshmi’s feet if they are to be blessed.

The Auspicious Timings

Everything should be ready before the Vrishabha Lagna window opens. Venus rules this fixed sign, and once the muhurat begins, every minute should go to worship, not rearranging the platform.

The puja is held in pradosh kaal, the twilight that opens at sunset, within the fixed Vrishabha lagna, and the window depends on the city’s sunset. In New Delhi, the Vrishabha lagna window is about 5:54 PM to 7:50 PM, with pradosh kaal from 5:31 PM to 7:55 PM, while in Mumbai pradosh runs from 6:01 PM to 8:25 PM. Another source lists New Delhi sunset at 5:31 PM and advises readers to confirm the time for their city on Drik Panchang. Different panchangs give slightly different timings, so a local priest’s guidance is the safest. 

What Happens Next?

Once the altar is set and the muhurat opens, will families follow every rule, or will the habit of last minute arrangements win out again? Will the north-east corner be cleared in time in crowded city homes? And as lamps light up the evening, will the night be remembered for the rules or for the sense of togetherness? For households across the country, the answer begins with a small, carefully placed platform.

Also Read: 18-Year-Old Abducted From Auto In Bihar’s Sasaram, Gang-Raped By Driver And Accomplice; Both Arrested

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Diwali 2026: Where To Place Lakshmi-Ganesh Idols? Check Puja Direction And Auspicious Timings

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Diwali 2026: Where To Place Lakshmi-Ganesh Idols? Check Puja Direction And Auspicious Timings

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Diwali 2026: Where To Place Lakshmi-Ganesh Idols? Check Puja Direction And Auspicious Timings
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Diwali 2026: Where To Place Lakshmi-Ganesh Idols? Check Puja Direction And Auspicious Timings
Diwali 2026: Where To Place Lakshmi-Ganesh Idols? Check Puja Direction And Auspicious Timings
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