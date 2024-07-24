Doctors Remove 16-Inch Lauki from Man’s Rectum After 2-Hour Operation In Madhya Pradesh

In a surprising medical case from Madhya Pradesh, doctors successfully removed a 16-inch bottle gourd (lauki) from a 60-year-old farmer’s rectum after a two-hour surgery. The man had sought medical help for severe stomach pain, and an X-ray revealed the presence of the large vegetable lodged in his rectum.

The exact circumstances of how the bottle gourd ended up there remain unclear, as the patient did not provide an explanation. The surgery, performed by Dr. Manoj Chaudhary, Dr. Nandkishore Jatav, Dr. Ashish Shukla, and Dr. Sanjay Maurya, was complex but successful. The man is now reported to be out of danger and in recovery.

Dr. Chaudhary speculated that the incident might be linked to mental health issues, a testicular disorder, or an accident. The hospital is investigating the situation to better understand the cause.

This unusual case follows a similar incident in Vietnam, where a 34-year-old man was found to have a live eel in his abdomen, discovered after an ultrasound and X-ray. The eel had reportedly entered through the anus and traveled through the colon.

In another notable case from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, doctors removed a needle that had been lodged in a woman’s buttock for three years. Despite the rarity of such incidents, doctors emphasize that with proper care, such surgeries can be performed safely.

The rectum’s exposure to fecal fluids and bacteria makes such cases rare, but medical professionals are equipped to handle them effectively.

