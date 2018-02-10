In Mexico's Jalisco, a Bengal tiger cub was rescued by the Mexican Police after being detected by one of their sniffer dogs. The poor tiger pub was found being illegally shipped in a plastic container via courier. The 2-month-old poor animal was discovered in an unconscious stage but there was no injury or any sign of harm on the cub. The tiger cub was later shifted to the Wildlife Rescue Directorate of the Municipality of Tlajomulco De Zuniga in Mexico.

The package contained the cub of a Bengal Tiger. The 2-month-old poor animal was discovered in an unconscious stage. It had been sedated and wrapped in a blue plastic container with perforation to allow air to pass through the container. The tiger cub was noticed by a sniffer dog at the postal centre. The Mexican police reported that the poor tiger cub was being mailed from the western state of Jalisco to the central state of Queretaro in Mexico City. The 2-month-old tiger cub was luckily rescued from being trafficked. Though the Mexican Police found the cub in a sedated condition, there was no injury or any sign of harm on the cub. The tiger cub was later shifted to the Wildlife Rescue Directorate of the Municipality of Tlajomulco De Zuniga in Mexico.

The picture taken of the Bengal Tiger cub has gone viral over the internet. People are sharing and commenting on the Animal Rights on the social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The Picture of the baby tiger is continuing to get the huge number of shares, likes and comments on social media.