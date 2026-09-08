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Home > Offbeat News > Drinking Water Immediately After Tea Or Coffee: Can It Affect Your Teeth And Stomach? Experts Explain

Drinking Water Immediately After Tea Or Coffee: Can It Affect Your Teeth And Stomach? Experts Explain

Drinking water immediately after tea or coffee is generally considered safe and may help reduce staining on teeth, though experts advise against brushing immediately and caution against consuming these beverages on an empty stomach.

Drinking Water Immediately After Tea or Coffee. Image Credit: AI
Drinking Water Immediately After Tea or Coffee. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 15:20 IST

For most people, drinking water just after consuming their tea or coffee is a common occurrence. Yet, many have pondered whether this daily activity is doing any harm to their bodies, especially their teeth and stomach or if it is just a harmless ritual without any substantial scientific evidence to back it up.

Teeth Effects

The dentists explain that both tea and coffee have tannins, which cause staining of your teeth over time. Experts also state that teeth get stained more easily from tea than from coffee because of the high presence of tannins in the former. In actuality, consumption of water after tea or coffee is a good thing, as it washes off the tannins and acidic residues of the drink before they settle on the tooth surface. But dentists advise not to brush immediately, as both drinks leave your mouth with an acidic environment, and brushing will make the already softened enamel wear down.

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The Stomach Angle

In terms of digestion, however, the opinions are a bit conflicting. There are those who say that consuming water alongside your hot drinks can interfere with the acid required in your stomach for digestion processes; hence resulting in bloating in people who are sensitive. On the other hand, others have said that there is no sufficient scientific evidence to back up this assertion.

Empty Stomach Concerns

A number of health professionals also point out another closely linked matter – tea or coffee had right at the start of the day on an empty stomach. The combination is reported to stimulate more acid production that leads to acidity, gases, and heartburn with time. In such situations, it is advised to substitute the first drink of the day with lukewarm water.

So Should You Worry

Overall, most experts agree that drinking water right after tea or coffee is not dangerous, and may even help protect your teeth from staining and enamel damage. The bigger concern lies more in when and how these beverages are consumed daily, particularly on an empty stomach, rather than the simple act of following them up with a glass of water.

As with most everyday health habits, moderation and timing appear to matter more than the water itself, and those with sensitive teeth or digestion are advised to consult a dentist or doctor for personalised guidance.

Also Read: Greed For More Profits? Samsung India Layoffs 100 Staff Despite Increase in Revenue, Eyes More Job Cuts

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Drinking Water Immediately After Tea Or Coffee: Can It Affect Your Teeth And Stomach? Experts Explain
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Drinking Water Immediately After Tea Or Coffee: Can It Affect Your Teeth And Stomach? Experts Explain

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Drinking Water Immediately After Tea Or Coffee: Can It Affect Your Teeth And Stomach? Experts Explain

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Drinking Water Immediately After Tea Or Coffee: Can It Affect Your Teeth And Stomach? Experts Explain
Drinking Water Immediately After Tea Or Coffee: Can It Affect Your Teeth And Stomach? Experts Explain
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