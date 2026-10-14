LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Dulha-Dulhan Viral Video: Bride And Groom’s Dance On ‘Ishq Manzoor’ Sets Internet Abuzz, Their Chemistry Steals The Show | Watch Video

Dulha-Dulhan Viral Video: Bride And Groom’s Dance On ‘Ishq Manzoor’ Sets Internet Abuzz, Their Chemistry Steals The Show | Watch Video

Dulha-Dulhan Viral Video: A bride and groom-to-be have won hearts with their energetic dance to ‘Ishq Manzoor’ from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The engagement ceremony clip, shared on Instagram, captures their first dance together, with their chemistry and lively moves earning praise and affectionate reactions from social media users.

Dulha-Dulhan Viral Video: Bride And Groom’s Dance On ‘Ishq Manzoor’ Sets Internet Abuzz, Their Chemistry Steals The Show | Watch Video

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 15:28 IST

Dulha-Dulhan Viral Video: A bride and groom-to-be are winning hearts online with their energetic dance performance on ‘Ishq Manzoor’ from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The video, reportedly from their engagement ceremony, captures the couple dancing together on stage for the first time. Their chemistry and coordinated moves have drawn praise from social media users.

Wedding and engagement videos frequently grab attention on social media, but a couple’s dance performance has now become a talking point among viewers. The clip shows the bride and groom-to-be setting the stage alight as they dance to the popular track ‘Ishq Manzoor’.

You Might Be Interested In

The song features in the film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and the couple’s lively performance has impressed viewers online. Their expressions, dance moves and on-stage coordination have made the clip particularly appealing to social media users.

WATCH VIDEO: Couple’s Dance On ‘Ishq Manzoor’ Goes Viral



The video reportedly captures the couple performing together during their engagement ceremony. As the music plays, the two dance enthusiastically on stage, with their chemistry becoming the highlight of the performance.

The couple’s comfortable coordination and lively moves have caught the attention of viewers, with many appreciating the way they complement each other during the dance. The clip has since been widely shared, drawing affectionate reactions from people online.

Bride And Groom Reveal It Was Their First Dance Together

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle @rajkikhushii. The caption reportedly read, “पहली बार साथ में डांस किया” — meaning, “Danced together for the first time.”

The caption adds a personal touch to the performance, as the couple appear to enjoy their first dance together on stage. Their enthusiastic performance has resonated with viewers who have praised their chemistry and confidence.

Netizens Shower Couple With Love

The comments section has been filled with compliments for the couple. One user praised the performance, calling it a lovely dance by a lovely couple, while another described it as a high-energy performance.

Other viewers responded with heart and applause emojis, expressing their appreciation for the duo. The positive reactions have helped the engagement dance video gain attention online.

With its romantic song, energetic moves and the couple’s evident chemistry, the clip has become another wedding-related video winning hearts across social media.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dulha-Dulhan Viral Video: Bride And Groom’s Dance On ‘Ishq Manzoor’ Sets Internet Abuzz, Their Chemistry Steals The Show | Watch Video
Tags: Dulha-Dulhan Viral Video

RELATED News

WATCH: Swords In Hand, Riding On Bikes And Jeeps — Rajput Women Take Navratri’s Talwar Raas To Another Level In Rajkot

WATCH VIDEO: Man Killed In Tiger Attack At Yorkshire Wildlife Park; Tiger Altai Will Not Be Put Down

WATCH: Man Sprays Stranger’s Neck With Mysterious Substance, Then His Backpack Disappears In Bizarre Viral Video

CAUGHT ON CAM | Man Enters Tiger Enclosure At UK Wildlife Park, Dies In Attack; What Happens To The Tiger Now?

VIRAL VIDEO | Man Spots 6-Carat Diamond While Gem Hunting; What Happened Next Left Him Stunned

LATEST NEWS

Dulha-Dulhan Viral Video: Bride And Groom’s Dance On ‘Ishq Manzoor’ Sets Internet Abuzz, Their Chemistry Steals The Show | Watch Video

WATCH HERE | Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Galgotias University Student Groups, Disrupting Late-Night Garba Fest – Video Goes Viral, What Happened?

PSG Manager Luis Enrique Hopes Manchester City Are Not Stripped Of Their Titles As Sanctions Loom

‘We Immediately Think Of Chris Gayle….’: What Former India Batter Said About Abhishek Sharma Will Grab Attention

Guru Randhawa Delhi Concert 2026: Date, Venue, Tickets, Songs And All You Need To Know

9-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In Navi Mumbai By Man Known To Family, Accused Arrested; How The Crime Unfolded

Rashmika Mandanna Adopts 400 Families For 3 Months; Ranabaali Character Jayamma Inspired Her Gesture

WATCH: Daniel Craig, Emma Mackey And Meryl Streep Enter Greta Gerwig’s Narnia In The Magician’s Nephew Trailer

WATCH VIDEO: Pakistan Batters’ Bizarre Mix-Up Leaves Arafat Minhas In Trouble As Sri Lanka Miss Run-Out Chance | PAK vs SL

ICC T20I Rankings: Shreyas Iyer Achieves Career-High Ranking After Indian Captain’s Explosive Hundred In Lucknow

Dulha-Dulhan Viral Video: Bride And Groom’s Dance On ‘Ishq Manzoor’ Sets Internet Abuzz, Their Chemistry Steals The Show | Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dulha-Dulhan Viral Video: Bride And Groom’s Dance On ‘Ishq Manzoor’ Sets Internet Abuzz, Their Chemistry Steals The Show | Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dulha-Dulhan Viral Video: Bride And Groom’s Dance On ‘Ishq Manzoor’ Sets Internet Abuzz, Their Chemistry Steals The Show | Watch Video
Dulha-Dulhan Viral Video: Bride And Groom’s Dance On ‘Ishq Manzoor’ Sets Internet Abuzz, Their Chemistry Steals The Show | Watch Video
Dulha-Dulhan Viral Video: Bride And Groom’s Dance On ‘Ishq Manzoor’ Sets Internet Abuzz, Their Chemistry Steals The Show | Watch Video
Dulha-Dulhan Viral Video: Bride And Groom’s Dance On ‘Ishq Manzoor’ Sets Internet Abuzz, Their Chemistry Steals The Show | Watch Video
Dulha-Dulhan Viral Video: Bride And Groom’s Dance On ‘Ishq Manzoor’ Sets Internet Abuzz, Their Chemistry Steals The Show | Watch Video

QUICK LINKS