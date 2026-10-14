Dulha-Dulhan Viral Video: Bride And Groom’s Dance On ‘Ishq Manzoor’ Sets Internet Abuzz, Their Chemistry Steals The Show | Watch Video

Dulha-Dulhan Viral Video: A bride and groom-to-be are winning hearts online with their energetic dance performance on ‘Ishq Manzoor’ from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The video, reportedly from their engagement ceremony, captures the couple dancing together on stage for the first time. Their chemistry and coordinated moves have drawn praise from social media users.

Wedding and engagement videos frequently grab attention on social media, but a couple’s dance performance has now become a talking point among viewers. The clip shows the bride and groom-to-be setting the stage alight as they dance to the popular track ‘Ishq Manzoor’.

The song features in the film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and the couple’s lively performance has impressed viewers online. Their expressions, dance moves and on-stage coordination have made the clip particularly appealing to social media users.

WATCH VIDEO: Couple’s Dance On ‘Ishq Manzoor’ Goes Viral







The video reportedly captures the couple performing together during their engagement ceremony. As the music plays, the two dance enthusiastically on stage, with their chemistry becoming the highlight of the performance.

The couple’s comfortable coordination and lively moves have caught the attention of viewers, with many appreciating the way they complement each other during the dance. The clip has since been widely shared, drawing affectionate reactions from people online.

Bride And Groom Reveal It Was Their First Dance Together

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle @rajkikhushii. The caption reportedly read, “पहली बार साथ में डांस किया” — meaning, “Danced together for the first time.”

The caption adds a personal touch to the performance, as the couple appear to enjoy their first dance together on stage. Their enthusiastic performance has resonated with viewers who have praised their chemistry and confidence.

Netizens Shower Couple With Love

The comments section has been filled with compliments for the couple. One user praised the performance, calling it a lovely dance by a lovely couple, while another described it as a high-energy performance.

Other viewers responded with heart and applause emojis, expressing their appreciation for the duo. The positive reactions have helped the engagement dance video gain attention online.

With its romantic song, energetic moves and the couple’s evident chemistry, the clip has become another wedding-related video winning hearts across social media.