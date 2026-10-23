Dulhan Viral Video: Uttarakhand Bride Walks 8 Km in Heavy Lehenga, Appeals to CM Dhami for Village Road

A bride in Uttarakhand’s Chakrata walked nearly 18 kilometres through rough, uneven terrain in a heavy bridal lehenga to reach her in-laws’ home, turning her wedding journey into an appeal to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for a road to her village. Sharmila, who was part of a wedding procession travelling from Bulhar village to Undava near Dehradun, had to cover the final stretch on foot because the remote settlement still lacks road connectivity.

Uttarakhand bride walks 18 km to reach her new home

The journey began last Tuesday from Lokhandi, from where Sharmila set out towards Undava. Despite her heavy wedding outfit and the difficult path, she walked briskly to reach her new home in time for the auspicious muhurat of her griha pravesh ceremony.

Villagers recorded a video of the exhausted bride walking along the route. In the clip, she directly appealed to Dhami, explaining that she was walking from Lokhandi to Undava and urging him to build a road so residents would not have to face similar hardships in the future.

Uttarakhand village still lacks road connectivity

However, the video gained much popularity on social media and drew attention to the hardships that people in Undava have to bear despite decades passing after India’s Independence. Even today, Undava does not have road connectivity, making it hard for its inhabitants to move around, especially at the most significant moments of their lives like weddings.

Thus, Sharmila’s request brings into focus yet another problem associated with living in far-away parts of Uttarakhand – lack of roads makes it hard to get there and move around the area.

Healthcare Issues of Remote Uttarakhand Villages

This issue concerns not only Undava but all hilly regions in the state; in addition to it, elderly citizens, patients and expectant mothers might have problems reaching hospitals in case of need due to lack of roads.

There were several stories in the media about hardships experienced by citizens of remote Uttarakhand villages like Handi Kandi who have had difficulties getting to hospitals under bad weather conditions. Wedding Journey Brings Attention to the Problem of Poor Road Connectivity

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