The Condom manufacturing company Durex has recalled 3 batches of Real Feel Condoms after their product failed the shelf-life durability test. In a tweet, Durex apologised to the customers for the inconvenience. The company said that there is no need to worry as there was no immediate safety concern.

Condom manufacturing brand Durex has recalled 3 batches of Real Feel Condoms after the product failed to pass its shelf-life durability test. As per the reports, Durex has recalled its product from Singapore and Australia and a quality investigation in South Africa is underway.

In a statement, Durex said that their internal testing system reports have suggested that a limited number of non-latex Real Feel condoms may not meet the international quality standards throughout their shelf life. Durex also apologised to its customers.

As per the reports, the real feel condom batch number 1000433144, 1000438055 and 1000422259 were affected, which have been recalled. The company added that customers don’t need to worry as there was no immediate safety concern.

“These non-latex Real Feel condoms are safe if you used them as instructed… But if you are still concerned, please return all unused non-latex Real Feel products and we will happily give you a full refund for the original pack,” said Durex. The company also clarified that other products were not affected.

Durex’s UK website read, “Our tests have shown that some batches which are currently on the market in the UK and Ireland do not pass the requirements for burst pressure towards the end of the shelf life for the product.”

