Dussehra 2024: When and How to Celebrate?

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals celebrated across India. It symbolizes the eternal triumph of good over evil, marking two notable victories in Hindu mythology: Maa Durga’s defeat of the demon Mahishasura and Lord Rama’s victory over the demon king Ravana. This auspicious festival also signifies the conclusion of Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations, paving the way for the festival of lights, Diwali.

In 2024, Dussehra has stirred some confusion regarding its date, with Dashami tithi extending over two days. Here’s everything you need to know about the festival, its correct date, and its importance.

Dussehra 2024: When Is Vijayadashmi?

This year, the Dashami tithi, or the tenth day of the lunar cycle, spans two dates: October 12 and October 13, creating uncertainty about when Dussehra should be celebrated. According to the Drik Panchang, an authoritative source for Hindu festivals and timings, Dussehra or Vijayadashmi will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

The extension of Dashami over two days often leads to variations in regional celebrations, but October 12 is generally considered the more auspicious date for performing rituals associated with Dussehra.

Dussehra 2024: Dashami Tithi and Shubh Muhurat

For those observing the festival according to the Hindu calendar, knowing the specific timings for the day’s rituals is essential. Here are the important tithis and muhurats (auspicious timings) for Dussehra 2024:

Vijay Muhurat: 2:03 PM to 2:49 PM (October 12)

2:03 PM to 2:49 PM (October 12) Aparahna Puja Time: 1:17 PM to 3:35 PM (October 12)

1:17 PM to 3:35 PM (October 12) Dashami Tithi Begins: 10:58 AM on October 12

10:58 AM on October 12 Dashami Tithi Ends: 9:08 AM on October 13

9:08 AM on October 13 Shravana Nakshatra Begins: 5:25 AM on October 12

5:25 AM on October 12 Shravana Nakshatra Ends: 4:27 AM on October 13

These timings are particularly important for those performing specific pujas or rituals that are believed to invite blessings and prosperity into their lives.

The Significance of Vijayadashmi

Dussehra is a festival that holds immense cultural and spiritual significance in Hindu tradition. It serves as a reminder that no matter how formidable evil forces may seem, righteousness (dharma) and good will ultimately prevail.

According to Hindu mythology, Dussehra marks Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, the demon king of Lanka, who had abducted Rama’s wife, Sita. After a 14-year exile, Lord Rama, with the help of his brother Lakshmana, the loyal Hanuman, and the Vanar Sena (monkey army), waged a fierce battle against Ravana. On the tenth day, Rama successfully defeated Ravana, bringing an end to his reign of terror and symbolizing the defeat of evil.

Similarly, Dussehra also celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. As the legend goes, Mahishasura wreaked havoc across the heavens and earth, prompting the gods to create Goddess Durga, who fought a long and hard battle before finally defeating the demon on the tenth day. In Bengal and other parts of eastern India, Dussehra is celebrated as Vijayadashmi, a day that signifies the goddess’s victory and marks the conclusion of Durga Puja festivities.

Dussehra Traditions Across India

The cultural diversity of India brings a variety of ways to celebrate Dussehra, each unique to its region.

Effigy Burning in North India

In most parts of northern India, the festival is marked by the burning of large effigies of Ravana, his brother Kumbhakaran, and his son Meghnath. These effigies are set aflame, often accompanied by dramatic reenactments of the Ramayana, symbolizing the destruction of evil. This is usually followed by vibrant community gatherings, fireworks, and the distribution of sweets.

Sindoor Khela and Dhunuchi Dance in Bengal

In West Bengal, Vijayadashmi is synonymous with the conclusion of Durga Puja. Women participate in Sindoor Khela, a ritual where married women apply vermilion (sindoor) on each other, signifying marital bliss and invoking the blessings of the goddess. The Dhunuchi Dance, performed with incense-filled earthen pots, adds to the festive spirit. The festival culminates with the immersion of Durga idols in rivers or other water bodies in a grand procession known as Durga Visarjan.

Theatrical Ram Lila in North and Central India

Another major highlight of Dussehra in regions like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh is the performance of Ram Lila, a dramatic representation of the Ramayana. Actors reenact scenes from Lord Rama’s life, with the final act being the defeat of Ravana, which is performed in open-air stages and is a significant crowd-puller.

Dussehra: A Prelude to Diwali

While Dussehra signifies the victory of good over evil, it also sets the stage for Diwali, the Festival of Lights, which occurs 20 days later. After Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, he returned to his kingdom of Ayodhya, and Diwali celebrates his homecoming. The connection between these two festivals is a reminder that the struggle for justice and goodness leads to joy, light, and prosperity.