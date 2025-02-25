Effective March 4, You Won’t Be Able To Order These 13 Starbucks Drinks From Their Menu- Here’s Why!

The menu overhaul isn’t the only significant change at Starbucks. CEO Brian Niccol recently announced that the company will lay off 1,100 corporate employees in March and eliminate hundreds of unfilled positions.

One of America’s most iconic coffee chains, Starbucks, is taking significant steps to reconnect with its core identity. As part of its “Back to Starbucks” initiative, the brand announced a major menu revamp, which includes the removal of 13 drinks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This change, effective from March 4, is aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing customer experiences.

13 Drinks to Be Discontinued from March 4

Starbucks is set to eliminate nine Frappuccinos along with a few other beverages to simplify its menu. The decision targets items that are either rarely ordered, complex to prepare, or too similar to other menu options. The 13 discontinued drinks include:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Espresso Frappuccino

Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino

Java Chip Frappuccino

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

Chai Crème Frappuccino

Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino

Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino

Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino

White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino

Iced Matcha Lemonade

White Hot Chocolate

Royal English Breakfast Latte

Honey Almondmilk Flat White

Why Is Starbucks Cutting These Drinks?

The brand aims to refine its identity by removing menu items that are infrequently purchased, complicated to make, or too similar to other offerings.

By reducing complexity, Starbucks seeks to increase efficiency and shorten wait times at its cafés. Many of the discontinued drinks are Crème Frappuccinos, known for their intricate layering and time-consuming preparation process.

This change is just the beginning. Starbucks plans to reduce its overall menu by about 30% by the end of its fiscal year in September. Although the exact number of menu items hasn’t been disclosed, this reduction could impact nearly 100 drinks, breakfast items, pastries, and snacks.

Can You Still Order Your Favorite Drinks?

While the 13 drinks will be removed from the official menu, Starbucks assures fans that many of them can still be customized. For example, syrups can be added to the Vanilla Bean Frappuccino to recreate certain flavors. However, these customizations may come at an extra cost, as noted by baristas on social media.

The menu overhaul isn’t the only significant change at Starbucks. CEO Brian Niccol recently announced that the company will lay off 1,100 corporate employees in March and eliminate hundreds of unfilled positions.

The move is part of a broader effort to simplify the company’s structure, reduce complexity, and create smaller, more agile teams.

By returning to its core identity and streamlining its menu, Starbucks aims to operate more efficiently and improve the customer experience. However, the impact of these changes on customer satisfaction remains to be seen.

ALSO READ: How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88