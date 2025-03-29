Eid al-Fitr is a celebration that unites Muslims around the world, offering an opportunity to express gratitude, strengthen community bonds, and share in the joys of the holiday.

Eid al-Fitr, the Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, is a joyous occasion celebrated by Muslims worldwide. The holiday is often referred to as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” as it comes after a month of fasting from dawn until sunset. For Muslims, Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection, increased worship, charity, and community gatherings. Eid al-Fitr marks the conclusion of this sacred month, and is celebrated with prayers, family gatherings, and festive activities.

What Is Eid al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr translates to the “Festival of Breaking the Fast.” During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food & drinks, which is seen as an act of devotion. The holiday signifies the end of a rigorous fasting period. In addition to the fast-breaking meals, the holiday is also a time for celebrating with loved ones, offering prayers, and giving to those in need.

When Is Eid al-Fitr Celebrated?

Since the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, the date of Eid al-Fitr changes each year. This year, Eid al-Fitr is expected to begin on or around March 30, although the exact date may vary depending on the sighting of the moon in different countries and communities.

Traditions and Customs Around the World

Indonesia: One of the most well-known traditions associated with Eid in Indonesia is “mudik,” a homecoming journey where millions of people return to their hometowns to celebrate with family, according to an Associated Press report. The country experiences heavy traffic congestion as travellers make their way by various means—air, sea, train, bus, and even motorcycle—to reunite with loved ones. Markets are filled with people buying clothes, sweets, and other goods for the celebrations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Malaysia: The first day of Eid in Malaysia starts with a morning prayer at the mosque. People often visit family members’ graves and seek forgiveness from loved ones, AP reported. The celebration continues with an “open house” tradition, where families and friends exchange visits, sharing delicious foods like ketupat (rice wrapped in palm leaves) and rendang (a spiced meat dish). Children also receive “green packets” containing money from older relatives.

Egypt: In Egypt, families gather for Eid prayers and enjoy a festive atmosphere. Many visit relatives and neighbours, while others take trips to vacation spots. Children wear new outfits and receive cash gifts, known as “eidiya.” A common tradition is the making of cookies dusted with powdered sugar, which are shared with visitors.

United States: In the US, Eid celebrations include prayers at mosques, as well as festivals with activities for children, such as face painting and balloon twisting. Some Muslim families also participate in gatherings to enjoy traditional foods and exchange gifts.

A Year of Change for Some Communities

This year’s Eid celebrations come amid significant changes for various communities, especially in the Middle East. For example, in Gaza, this will be the second Eid al-Fitr since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war. While the ongoing conflict has taken a toll on both sides, mass casualties have been reported among Palestinians, as Gaza’s ministry claimed that over 50,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023. Despite the violence, Ramadan this year had initially been observed under a fragile ceasefire, making the resumption of the war even more devastating.

In Syria, Muslims will celebrate their first Eid since the end of more than 50 years of the Assad family’s rule. Although the country’s transition away from Bashar al-Assad’s regime has brought some relief, ongoing violence still poses a significant challenge to peace and stability.

In the US, several supporters of Palestinian causes, particularly those with ties to American universities, have faced legal challenges due to the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration.

Common Eid Greetings

Across the world, Muslims exchange greetings of “Eid Mubarak” (Blessed Eid) or “Happy Eid,” wishing one another well during this festive time.

Eid al-Fitr is a celebration that unites Muslims around the world, offering an opportunity to express gratitude, strengthen community bonds, and share in the joys of the holiday. Whether through traditional family gatherings, food, and prayers or through navigating the challenges of political upheaval and conflict, Eid represents both a time of reflection and an opportunity for renewal. Despite the challenges, the spirit of Eid remains one of hope, joy, and togetherness.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)