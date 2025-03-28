Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Will Eid Be On March 31 Or April 1? Importance Of Moon Sighting Explained

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 is expected to be celebrated on March 30 in Saudi Arabia and on March 31 or April 1 in India, depending on moon sighting. The festival marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting and devotion.

Muslims around the world are eagerly awaiting Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 as the holy month of Ramadan enters its final week. The festival, marking the end of the month-long fasting period, is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 Date in India

In India, Ramadan began on Sunday, March 2, 2025, following the sighting of the crescent moon on March 1. Based on this timeline, Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on either March 31 or April 1, 2025, depending on when the moon is sighted. If the crescent moon appears on March 30, Eid will be celebrated on March 31. Otherwise, it will take place on April 1.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, where Ramadan commenced a day earlier on March 1, Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 is expected to be celebrated on March 30. However, if the crescent moon is not visible on March 29, the festival will be observed on March 31.

Why is Moon Sighting Important in Ramadan?

The Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles, and the sighting of the new crescent moon determines the beginning and end of each month. Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, starts with the sighting of the new moon, while Eid-ul-Fitr marks its conclusion. The moon’s appearance signals the arrival of Shawwal, the tenth Islamic month, and the commencement of Eid celebrations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Two Major Eids in Islam

Muslims celebrate two major religious festivals each year:

Eid-ul-Fitr : Known as the ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast,’ Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated at the end of Ramadan as a day of gratitude and joy. On this day, Muslims perform special prayers, exchange greetings, and distribute charity (Zakat al-Fitr) to the less fortunate.

: Known as the ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast,’ Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated at the end of Ramadan as a day of gratitude and joy. On this day, Muslims perform special prayers, exchange greetings, and distribute charity (Zakat al-Fitr) to the less fortunate. Eid-ul-Adha: Also called the ‘Festival of Sacrifice,’ Eid-ul-Adha commemorates the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), who was willing to sacrifice his son Isma’il as an act of obedience to Allah. Instead, Allah provided a ram for sacrifice. This festival coincides with Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.

The Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan is regarded as the holiest month in Islam. It is a period of fasting from dawn to dusk, increased acts of worship, and self-discipline. Muslims devote more time to reciting the Quran, offering special prayers (Tarawih), giving charity (Zakat), and performing good deeds to seek spiritual growth and divine blessings. The fasting period aims to cultivate patience, gratitude, and empathy for those who are less fortunate.

As the world prepares to welcome Eid-ul-Fitr 2025, the final moon sighting of Ramadan remains a crucial event that will officially mark the conclusion of fasting and the beginning of joyous festivities.

ALSO READ: 20-Year-Old US Man Breaks Into Collectible Store Dressed As Spider-Man, Steals Anime Trading Cards Worth $10,000