Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Check Tithi, Muhurat, And Auspicious Timings For May 16

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi falls on May 16. Know tithi timings, muhurat, moonrise, and other astrological details for a successful and peaceful day.

In a spiritually significant moment for devotees, Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on May 16, according to the Hindu Panchang. This day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Ekadanta, one of the eight Ashtavinayak forms of Lord Ganesha, symbolising wisdom, strength, and remover of obstacles. The name Ekadanta literally translates to “the one with a single tooth.”

The festival holds special importance among Ganesha devotees, who fast during the day and worship the deity in the evening after moonrise, seeking blessings for the removal of obstacles and success in life.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, and Moonset Timings on May 16

Sunrise: 5:30 AM

Sunset: 7:06 PM

Moonrise: 10:39 PM

Moonset (May 17): 7:51 AM

Devotees usually break their Sankashti Chaturthi fast after sighting the moon, making 10:39 PM a key time for rituals on this day.

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details

Chaturthi Tithi: Till 5:13 PM on May 17

Panchami Tithi: Begins post 5:13 PM on May 17

Nakshatra: Mula Nakshatra until 4:07 PM, then Purva Ashadha

Moon Rashi: Dhanu (Sagittarius)

Sun Rashi: Vrishabha (Taurus)

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) on May 16

Start your important tasks by following these shubh muhurat timings:

Brahma Muhurat: 4:06 AM – 4:48 AM

Pratah Sandhya: 4:27 AM – 5:30 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:50 AM – 12:45 PM

Vijaya Muhurat: 2:34 PM – 3:28 PM

Godhuli Muhurat: 7:04 PM – 7:25 PM

Sayahna Sandhya: 7:06 PM – 8:08 PM

Nishita Muhurat: 11:57 PM – 12:38 AM (May 17)

These periods are ideal for starting new ventures, religious rituals, or performing Ganesha Puja.

Inauspicious Timings (Ashubh Muhurat) on May 16

Be cautious during the following ashubh muhurats:

Rahu Kalam: 10:36 AM – 12:18 PM

Yamaganda Muhurat: 3:42 PM – 5:24 PM

Gulikai Kalam: 7:12 AM – 8:54 AM

Dur Muhurat: 8:13 AM – 9:07 AM 12:45 PM – 1:39 PM

Baana Muhurat: In Mrityu till 2:09 AM (May 17), then shifts to Agni

Avoid starting important or risky activities during these times to ensure smoother outcomes.

Significance of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi

This Chaturthi is particularly revered for bringing clarity, health, and prosperity. Devotees chant Vedic hymns, perform moon puja, and offer durva grass, modaks, and jaggery to Ganesha. Fasting and prayers on this day are believed to eliminate hardships and pave the way for success.