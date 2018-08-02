A father, daughter and their pet dog had a very narrow escape in China after their electric scooter exploded inside the house. The video of the explosion was caught on camera and is going viral on social media platforms.

A family escaped in the nick of time in China after their electric scooter exploded inside their house. The horrific incident was caught on camera and the video is going viral on social media platforms and WhatsApp groups. According to reports, the scooter was being charged inside the house when it started fuming and within seconds ripped through the room.

Luckily, the father-daughter and their dog were able to run outside the room just in time. As per reports from China, the incident took place around 5:30 pm on Sunday. However, it is not clear where the incident took place.

In the video that is going viral, a loud bang can be heard that alarms the dog, as the father gets up to inquire what was happening, the scooter starts to fume. Realising the danger, all 3 manage to run outside the room before the scooter exploded.

People have appreciated the presence of mind of the father, who ran outside with his daughter while some are praising the dog for noticing that something was amiss.

“That’s a smart doggy, it knew there was something wrong as soon as it saw the smoke,” wrote one commenter. “Smart father, daughter and dog,” said another.

The name of the Chinese scooter has not been revealed but as per reports, the police has started investigating the incident.

Electric scooters are not the only thing that has been reported to cause explosions, several reports suggest mobile phones are exploding all across the world.

Recently, in Andhra Pradesh A ten-year-old boy lost three fingers of his right hand as the smartphone he was listening to music on, burst into pieces.

Just a week back, passengers on a Ryanair holiday jet to Ibiza exited using an emergency chute after a passenger’s mobile phone battery exploded and caught alight as it was about to take off.

For all the latest Offbeat News, download NewsX App

Read More