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Home > Offbeat News > Employee Took Sick Leave For ‘Stomach Flu’, Then Appeared In A Coorg Reel; Her Manager’s 5-Word Reply Goes Viral

Employee Took Sick Leave For ‘Stomach Flu’, Then Appeared In A Coorg Reel; Her Manager’s 5-Word Reply Goes Viral

An old Reddit post about an employee who reportedly took sick leave citing stomach flu, only to appear in a Coorg dance video, has resurfaced online. The post claims her manager eventually saw the viral reel and sent her a pointed five-word response.

Employee Took Sick Leave For ‘Stomach Flu’, Then Appeared In A Coorg Reel
Employee Took Sick Leave For ‘Stomach Flu’, Then Appeared In A Coorg Reel

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 12:45 IST

Taking a day off from work is hardly unusual. But one employee’s reported sick leave took an unexpected turn after she was allegedly spotted enjoying a trip to Coorg instead. The story comes from a Reddit post originally shared on the antiLinkedIn subreddit in May 2025. It has resurfaced in recent social media conversations and was recently reported by The Economic Times. According to the post, the employee had told her manager that she was suffering from “stomach flu” and needed to take Friday off. She apparently travelled to Coorg instead.

The situation might have remained private had she not appeared in a dance reel filmed during the trip. The video reportedly gained significant traction on social media, receiving more than 13,000 likes.

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Then came the awkward part.

What Did Her Manager Say After Seeing The Reel?

According to the Reddit account, the employee’s skip-level manager came across the video and sent it back to her. The message was reportedly just five words: “Hope your stomach is better.”

The post claimed that the employee was left without a response to the message. The story quickly resonated online because it captured a familiar workplace dilemma: what happens when an employee’s social media activity appears to contradict the reason given for taking leave?

However, there is no independent confirmation of the employee’s identity, workplace or whether the incident happened exactly as described. The original account was posted anonymously, meaning the details should be treated as an unverified personal account rather than an established workplace case.

Pretended to be on sick leave & got caught
by u/gogifromtapusena in antiLinkedIn

Can An Employer Question Sick Leave?

The viral discussion has also shifted towards whether employees can face consequences for taking sick leave and then being seen travelling or socialising. The answer can depend on the company’s leave policy, employment contract and the circumstances of the absence. Taking medical leave does not automatically mean an employee must remain at home, but deliberately providing false information to obtain leave could become a workplace disciplinary issue if it is established.

In this case, however, there is no confirmed information about whether the employee faced any disciplinary action.

For now, the most viral part of the story remains the manager’s understated response, which turned an otherwise ordinary social media post into an unexpectedly awkward workplace moment.

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Employee Took Sick Leave For ‘Stomach Flu’, Then Appeared In A Coorg Reel; Her Manager’s 5-Word Reply Goes Viral
Tags: viral newsWorkplace News

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Employee Took Sick Leave For ‘Stomach Flu’, Then Appeared In A Coorg Reel; Her Manager’s 5-Word Reply Goes Viral

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Employee Took Sick Leave For ‘Stomach Flu’, Then Appeared In A Coorg Reel; Her Manager’s 5-Word Reply Goes Viral

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Employee Took Sick Leave For ‘Stomach Flu’, Then Appeared In A Coorg Reel; Her Manager’s 5-Word Reply Goes Viral
Employee Took Sick Leave For ‘Stomach Flu’, Then Appeared In A Coorg Reel; Her Manager’s 5-Word Reply Goes Viral
Employee Took Sick Leave For ‘Stomach Flu’, Then Appeared In A Coorg Reel; Her Manager’s 5-Word Reply Goes Viral
Employee Took Sick Leave For ‘Stomach Flu’, Then Appeared In A Coorg Reel; Her Manager’s 5-Word Reply Goes Viral
Employee Took Sick Leave For ‘Stomach Flu’, Then Appeared In A Coorg Reel; Her Manager’s 5-Word Reply Goes Viral

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