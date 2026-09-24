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Home > Offbeat News > Esha Gupta MMS Controversy: How Old Intimate Scenes, Photos Resurfaced Online

Esha Gupta MMS Controversy: How Old Intimate Scenes, Photos Resurfaced Online

Esha Gupta’s name has resurfaced in online “MMS” claims as old intimate movie scenes and photoshoot images go viral again.

Esha Gupta MMS Controversy: How Old Intimate Scenes, Photos Resurfaced Online

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 18:16 IST

Esha Gupta has once again found her name being linked to viral “MMS” claims on social media, as old images and intimate scenes from her films resurface online. However, amid the online chatter, it is important to distinguish between the actress’s publicly released work and unverified material circulating under her name.

Old Movie Scenes Resurface Online

Esha Gupta has been part of several films featuring intimate and bold scenes. Her work in Raaz 3 attracted considerable attention when reports in 2012 discussed her intimate scenes in the film. At the time, there was even confusion over reports about whether she had performed certain scenes herself or used a body double. Years later, clips and stills from such films can resurface on social media and are sometimes presented with sensational “MMS” or “leaked video” captions.

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Her Bold Photoshoot Also Went Viral

Esha’s 2017 photoshoot became another major talking point. Several pictures, including topless photographs, went viral online and attracted both support and criticism. Speaking about the reaction at the time, Esha defended the photoshoot and said she considered the images artistic and was comfortable with the decision to share them.

Deepfake Claims Add to the Confusion

The rise of AI-generated and manipulated videos has made celebrity “MMS” rumours even harder to navigate. Recent viral MMS controversies in India have shown how faces can be digitally altered and attached to unrelated footage, with fabricated clips repeatedly reposted under new claims. In Esha Gupta’s case, there is no reliable evidence establishing that an authentic private MMS of the actress was leaked. What is being circulated online should therefore not be treated as verified simply because it carries her name. The episode also highlights how old movie footage, publicly available photographs and manipulated content can be repackaged online to create misleading viral stories.
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Esha Gupta MMS Controversy: How Old Intimate Scenes, Photos Resurfaced Online
Tags: Esha Gupta bold photoshootEsha Gupta intimate scenesEsha Gupta leaked videoEsha Gupta MMS controversyEsha Gupta movie scenesEsha Gupta nude photoshootEsha Gupta viral MMSEsha Gupta viral video

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Esha Gupta MMS Controversy: How Old Intimate Scenes, Photos Resurfaced Online
Esha Gupta MMS Controversy: How Old Intimate Scenes, Photos Resurfaced Online
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