Even a Flying Brick Failed to Stop Ranveer-Deepika’s Lip-Lock: What Happened on the Ram-Leela Set That Left Bhansali Surprised?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela remains one of the most remembered parts of the 2013 film.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial brought Ranveer and Deepika together on screen as Ram and Leela. Their intense romance became a major talking point. But one behind-the-scenes detail about their intimate scene is even more surprising.

Ranveer once revealed that he and Deepika were so immersed in a kissing scene that they did not immediately realise what was happening around them.

A Brick Suddenly Crashed Through The Window

During an interview with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra, Ranveer spoke about moments when actors remain deeply involved in a scene even after the director calls for a cut.

He said, “There are often times when a cut is called and you can’t immediately switch off from what is happening.”

He then recalled one particular incident from the Ram-Leela set. According to Ranveer, he and Deepika were filming a passionate lip-lock when a brick was thrown through a window as part of the scene.

The brick shattered the glass. But the actors did not immediately stop.

Ranveer Said They Were Still Kissing After The Brick Hit

Remembering the incident, Ranveer said, “Ramleela, you just get lost.” He explained that the film used very few visual effects and that many things were created practically on set.

Ranveer recalled, “We were on this bed in a lip-lock, and literally, in the scene, the lip-lock is disturbed by a brick thrown through the window…it shatters the glass and everything.”

The actor added that during the first take, the brick had already entered the scene, but he and Deepika continued performing.

“The brick has come but these two are still at it. That’s when Mr Bhansali knew! Sometimes you get lost,” Ranveer said.

Ranveer And Deepika’s Chemistry Became Real-Life Romance

Ram-Leela became an important film in Ranveer and Deepika’s careers. Their on-screen chemistry also coincided with their real-life relationship. The couple later got married in 2018. Years after the film’s release, Ranveer’s story about that unusual moment on the set offered fans another glimpse into the intense atmosphere surrounding Bhansali’s romantic drama.