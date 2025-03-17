Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
Ever Wondered Why Towels Have Borders? The Internet Just Found Out

Amidst the humorous speculation, some users and experts chimed in with the real explanation.

The internet has once again heating up with a debate over an everyday household item towel. A simple question posted on X by software engineer Nate McGrady has sparked widespread discussion: What is the purpose of the embroidered border at the end of a towel?

Here is his X post:

Internet’s Theories

McGrady’s viral post humorously suggested that the decorative border exists solely to shrink over time, making towels difficult to fold and forcing consumers to buy replacements. “I’m convinced that it only exists to shrink and make it impossible to fold the towel nicely, causing you to buy another towel,” he wrote.

His post quickly gained traction, with social media users offering their own comical takes. Some claimed the border functioned as a “racing stripe” to help towels dry faster, while others jokingly accused “Big Towel” of robbing customers of softness.

One particularly popular response proposed a practical use: the border serves as a visual marker to differentiate the top of the towel from the bottom, preventing accidental mishaps. “It’s to tell the top from the bottom so you don’t wipe your eyes where you wiped your butt cheeks,” one user quipped.

The Real Purpose?

Amidst the humorous speculation, some users and experts chimed in with the real explanation. The feature, known as a dobby border, is a decorative yet functional strip woven tightly into the fabric. Its primary purpose is to reinforce the towel, prevent fraying, and enhance its durability.

A towel wholesaler explained to the New York Post: “Known as a dobby border, this woven strip helps prevent fraying, improves absorbency, and gives towels a professional, polished look.”

While the internet’s wild theories made for an entertaining debate, the dobby border turns out to be a practical design feature rather than a consumer trap. So, the next time you pick up a towel, you can rest assured that its decorative border is there for a reason one that many people had never considered before.

