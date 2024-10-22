Experience Diwali Like Never Before: Visit These Top 5 Indian Cities To Celebrate The Festival Of Lights

Every city in India has its own way of celebrating this auspicious festival, from Varanasi's dev deepawali to Goa's unique Naraka Chaturdashi festival.

Diwali week is around the corner! You can just feel it in the air—the excitement and anticipation across India!

Known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali is one of the most celebrated festivals in the country. It symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Streets are adorned with colorful decorations and twinkling lights. Families come together to exchange gifts, prepare delicious sweets, and participate in festive rituals, while communities host lively gatherings and cultural events.

Every city in India has its own way of celebrating this auspicious festival, from Varanasi’s dev deepawali to Goa’s unique Naraka Chaturdashi festival. If you are planning a Diwali vacation, here are the top 5 places you can visit to experience Diwali this year a little differently.

VARANASI

Dev Deepawali, celebrated on Kartik Poornima, is one of the most mesmerizing festivals in Varanasi, falling fifteen days after Diwali. This year, the festival will take place on November 15, 2024. Dev Deepawali is the grand finale of the five-day Ganga Mahotsav, which begins on Prabodhini Ekadashi. This festival is a tribute to the River Ganga, symbolizing gratitude for the river’s life-giving presence in Varanasi. The celebration culminates in a spectacular evening on Dev Deepawali when every ghat along the river is illuminated with thousands of oil lamps, creating a breathtaking sight that attracts visitors from all over the world.

Devotees begin the day with a holy dip in the Ganges, known as Kartik Snan, believed to wash away sins. The ceremony officially starts with the chanting of Vedic mantras and prayers to Lord Ganesha, followed by the ritual of Deepdaan, where thousands of lit earthen lamps are offered to the river. The atmosphere is filled with spiritual energy, as 21 Brahmins and 41 young girls lead the lamp-lighting ceremony while hymns echo across the ghats.

One of the highlights of Dev Deepawali is the grand Ganga Aarti, especially at Dashashwamedh Ghat, where it reaches its most elaborate form. The sight of countless oil lamps adorning the ghats, the river, and temples, combined with the aarti’s devotional music and rituals, creates a truly magical experience. The ghats that stand out during this celebration include Assi Ghat, Reeva Ghat, Man Mandir Ghat, Kedar Ghat, and Panch Ganga Ghat, each one lit up like a shimmering constellation.

AYODHYA

Ayodhya, the holy city where Lord Rama returned after 14 years of exile, is renowned for its grand Diwali celebrations. In 2018, Ayodhya set a Guinness World Record by lighting over 300,000 diyas on the ghats of the Sarayu River. For Diwali 2024, the celebrations promise to be even more spectacular, especially with the completion of the new Ram Mandir, adding even more significance to the event.

The Ayodhya Deepotsav (October 28-31, 2024) will be the centerpiece of the festivities. On October 31, over 2 million diyas will light up the banks of the Sarayu River, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness and commemorating Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya. The riverbanks, especially Ram Ki Paidi, will be aglow, creating a magical atmosphere. Visitors can participate in this ceremony, contributing to the mesmerizing display.

Each night, grand fireworks displays will illuminate the sky, making this festival a perfect blend of spiritual devotion and visual splendor. The 2024 celebration is set to be an unforgettable cultural and spiritual experience.

UDAIPUR

Udaipur is a captivating destination during Diwali. Its serene lakes, majestic palaces, and lively markets transform into a magical landscape illuminated by thousands of twinkling lights. The City Palace, overlooking Lake Pichola, becomes a dazzling spectacle, with its golden lights reflecting on the lake, making Diwali here truly unforgettable.

The City Palace lights up in festive grandeur, with cultural performances enhancing the experience. Traditional Rajasthani music and dance add a rich cultural flair to the celebrations. The Lake Pichola and the beautifully lit Jag Mandir and Lake Palace, their reflections shimmering in the water, give a serene experience. The markets like Bada Bazaar and Hathi Pol, filled with handicrafts, sweets, and festive gifts, are perfect for experiencing the Diwali spirit.

Adding to the Diwali charm is the Udaipur Light Festival, previously known as the Udaipur Lantern Festival. Since 2012, this event has attracted thousands of locals and tourists alike. The festival brings together music, food, and art, culminating in the release of thousands of eco-friendly lanterns into the night sky.

AMRITSAR

Diwali holds deep significance for the Sikh community, particularly in Amritsar, where the festival is celebrated with great devotion. For Sikhs, Diwali marks the release of Guru Hargobind Singh, the sixth Sikh guru, from prison in 1619. The Golden Temple, the spiritual heart of Sikhism, is illuminated with thousands of lamps and candles, creating a stunning and serene atmosphere. The reflections of the lights in the temple’s surrounding water make for an enchanting sight.

In addition to the dazzling light displays, the celebration includes special kirtans (devotional singing) throughout Amritsar, and the city’s markets are decorated with vibrant lights. The communal spirit of the festival is felt most strongly in the langar (communal kitchen) of the Golden Temple, which provides free meals to all visitors, reflecting the Sikh values of equality and service to humanity. The festive spirit of Diwali is embraced by Sikhs, making Amritsar an extraordinary place to experience this festival of lights.

GOA

Goa celebrates Diwali uniquely with the Naraka Chaturdashi festival, where large effigies of the demon Narakasura are burned, commemorating his defeat by Lord Krishna and Satyabhama. This tradition, observed in only a few states, involves creating effigies filled with grass and firecrackers, which are set alight early in the morning. Afterward, people take a scented oil bath, light lamps, and women perform aarti for the men.

The day, filled with poha, sweets, and gift exchanges, teaches Goans the importance of fighting evil and celebrating life with gratitude. Even during Portuguese rule, the festival endured, and today, it is a vibrant part of Goa’s Diwali celebrations, with effigy parades in cities like Panjim, Ponda, and Mapusa.

ALSO READ: When Is Diwali 2024: Amavasya Tithi On Oct 31 or Nov 1? Know Here