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Home > Offbeat News > Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu to Marry a Hindu Girl? Viral Card Sparks Buzz about Her Name and Nikah Date – What We Know So Far

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu to Marry a Hindu Girl? Viral Card Sparks Buzz about Her Name and Nikah Date – What We Know So Far

Mr Faisu’s alleged wedding card mentions October 18 Nikah and October 19 reception, while “Tanya” sparks speculation over the bride’s identity.

Mr Faisu’s Viral Wedding Card Sparks Buzz Over Bride Tanya (Image: X)
Mr Faisu’s Viral Wedding Card Sparks Buzz Over Bride Tanya (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 11:32 IST

Mr Faisu’s wedding plans have once again become the talk of social media, but this time, it is the name “Tanya” that has set off a fresh wave of speculation. A glimpse of what appears to be a wedding invitation has surfaced, with a floral board reading “MR. FAISU & TANYA” and a Nikah date of October 18, 2026. The big question now is whether Mr Faisu is set to marry Tanya and whether she is a Hindu girl, as some fans are speculating. However, there is no official confirmation about her identity or religion.

Mr Faisu wedding card sparks Tanya mystery

The latest buzz began after a glimpse of the alleged invitation appeared in a vlog and was later seen by one of Mr Faisu’s guests. The first frame shows a decorative floral board carrying the names “MR. FAISU & TANYA”, leading fans to assume that Tanya could be the bride.

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But the mystery deepens when the actual invitation is seen. The card mentions Mohd Mudassir and Nikhat Fatima, with their Nikah scheduled for October 18, 2026, followed by the reception on October 19. The mismatch between “Tanya” and “Nikhat Fatima” has left fans questioning whether the invitation is actually connected to Mr Faisu’s wedding.

Mr Faisu bride name raises more questions

Mr Faisu’s real name is Faisal Shaikh, and he is also known as Shaikh Muhammad Mudassir Faisal. This has made the appearance of “Mohd Mudassir” on the invitation particularly interesting for fans, who are now trying to connect the names and dates.

Still, neither Mr Faisu nor his family has officially announced the identity of his bride. There is also no confirmation that Tanya is Hindu or that she is the woman Mr Faisu plans to marry. For now, that remains speculation based on the viral card.

Mr Faisu and Jannat Zubair dating rumours

The wedding speculation also brings back memories of Mr Faisu’s long-running dating rumours with actress and influencer Jannat Zubair Rahmani. The two worked together on several projects and shared a close bond, which repeatedly led to reports that they were dating.

Both Mr Faisu and Jannat, however, maintained publicly that they were only close friends. In 2025, speculation about a possible fallout grew after Jannat reportedly unfollowed him on Instagram. Neither has confirmed the dating rumours or publicly explained the reported change in their equation.

Mr Faisu Nikah date awaits confirmation

For now, the viral invitation has raised more questions than answers. The names “MR. FAISU & TANYA”, “Mohd Mudassir” and “Nikhat Fatima”, along with the October 18 Nikah and October 19 reception, have given fans plenty to speculate about.

Until Mr Faisu or his family makes an official announcement, the identity of the bride and whether Tanya is actually connected to the wedding remains unconfirmed.

Also Read: Viral Kumbh Girl Monalisa And Muslim Husband Case Takes Dramatic Turn, MP High court’s Big direction for ‘Rudraksha Girl’ and Farman Khan    

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Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu to Marry a Hindu Girl? Viral Card Sparks Buzz about Her Name and Nikah Date – What We Know So Far
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Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu to Marry a Hindu Girl? Viral Card Sparks Buzz about Her Name and Nikah Date – What We Know So Far

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Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu to Marry a Hindu Girl? Viral Card Sparks Buzz about Her Name and Nikah Date – What We Know So Far

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Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu to Marry a Hindu Girl? Viral Card Sparks Buzz about Her Name and Nikah Date – What We Know So Far
Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu to Marry a Hindu Girl? Viral Card Sparks Buzz about Her Name and Nikah Date – What We Know So Far
Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu to Marry a Hindu Girl? Viral Card Sparks Buzz about Her Name and Nikah Date – What We Know So Far
Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu to Marry a Hindu Girl? Viral Card Sparks Buzz about Her Name and Nikah Date – What We Know So Far
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