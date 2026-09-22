Faridabad Viral Video Case: Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Woman With Leking Private MMS Videos — What Happened?

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Faridabad following a complaint filed against him by a woman who accused him of exploiting her sexually for years, reportedly through threats to post her personal pictures and videos.

The accused named as Abhishek Kumar Bairwa was arrested by the Sector 58 police on September 17 and then produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

How The Alleged Blackmail Started

According to the police, it is reported that the woman first met Abhishek Bairwa at a fair in Rajasthan years back. The two exchanged mobile numbers and started communicating with each other.

As per the allegations, it is said that Bairwa obtained the photos and videos from the woman. Further, he used the same against her will in order to make her have sexual relations.

It is further reported that the woman was threatened with posting the private material of hers on social media platforms.

Threats Of Murder Also Alleged

The complaint reportedly stated that Bairwa threatened to kill the woman if she refused to comply with his demands. Police further alleged that he had created an objectionable video involving the woman and subsequently used it as a means of blackmail.

The allegations are now being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police Investigate House Entry Allegation

Investigators are also looking into an allegation that Bairwa entered the woman’s house with an alleged intention to sexually assault her. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged trespass and the reported incidents of sexual exploitation.

Digital Evidence Under Scanner

After receiving the complaint, Sector 58 police registered a case under relevant sections and began investigating the allegations. Police are examining digital material connected to the case, while statements of those involved are being recorded.

Bairwa, a resident of Shivala in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district, was reportedly staying in Mayur Vihar, Delhi, at the time of his arrest.

Accused Sent To Judicial Custody

Police said their team acted promptly after receiving the complaint and arrested Bairwa on September 17. He was subsequently produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

The allegations, including the claimed sexual exploitation, threats and misuse of private digital material, remain under investigation.

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