A 40-year-old father in Singapore has been sentenced to six months in jail after forcing his nine-year-old son to strip naked and take a lift to the ground floor of their residential building as punishment for lying. The man also made his seven-year-old daughter record her brother’s ordeal. He pleaded guilty to ill-treating a child on November 26, while two other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing, The Straits Times reported.

The man’s identity has been withheld under a gag order protecting his children. He is currently out on $15,000 bail and is expected to begin serving his sentence on December 1.

Singapore father made son ride lift naked as punishment

Reports say that the incident took place in September 2025 at the family’s flat on the eighth floor of a Housing Board block. After becoming angry with his son for lying, the father ordered the nine-year-old to remove all his clothes and take the lift to the ground floor before returning to their flat.

He also instructed his seven-year-old daughter to record the incident. The girl followed his directions as her brother ran along a corridor before entering the lift. Two people later entered the lift and saw the naked boy. He eventually returned to the eighth floor.

Singapore man assaulted daughter at Changi Airport

Reportedly, police were alerted to the incident, following which the father was arrested and warned not to repeat such behaviour while investigations were underway. However, he was accused of assaulting his daughter about a month later at Changi Airport.

The man slapped and punched the seven-year-old after she vomited and could not explain why she had done so. The incident added to the charges considered by the court during the Singapore case.

Singapore prosecutor seeks nine months in jail

According to reports, Deputy Public Prosecutor Carolyn Lim sought a nine-month jail term, arguing that the father had deliberately planned a punishment that stripped his son of his clothing and dignity.

“The accused deliberately conceived, planned, and executed a punishment that stripped his son of all clothing and dignity,” she said.

“It was a deliberate and sustained act of degradation by the very person the victim should have been able to trust above all others,” she added.

Singapore judge highlights lasting emotional harm to children

As per reports, District Judge Eddy Tham sentenced the man to six months in jail, observing that the emotional harm caused to the boy was real. He also noted that the father had ignored advice from the authorities by reoffending and had made his daughter an active participant in his offences.

The judge further warned that the video recorded by the girl could become a permanent record and might be used against her brother in the future. The man will begin his six-month sentence on December 1.

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