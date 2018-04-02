A relentless search for a Chinese father finally paid off when he succeeded to find his missing daughter 24 years after she went missing. Wang lost his daughter when he left his fruit stall for a few minutes in the year 1994. Wang approached the police, tried everything he can, in 2015 he started driving the taxi so that he could as many as people. Wang's efforts finally paid off when his daughter Kang Ying reached out to his father after viewing missing reports online.

One has rightly said, “Everything is Possible”. When you are truly dedicated and passionate, nothing can stay away from your reach. In what can be a great example, a father from China finally succeeded to find his missing daughter 24 years after she went missing. Wang Mingquing relentlessly continued its search for many years which paid off in the most disheartening way. From way back, 1994, Wang and his wife, from China’s Sichuan Province, had been looking for their daughter. Wang’s daughter disappeared, when he had left his fruit stall for a few minutes, that time she was 3-years old.

The couple left no stone unturned to find their daughter. They approached the police, put up posters of their daughter in public, searched children’s shelters and hospitals in the hopes of finding her. Wang started driving a taxi in 2015 so that he could meet as many as people to share the story of his daughter. He managed to reach out to about 17,000 people asking them to spread his message across the Internet. For a long time, he asked about his daughter to every passenger boarded in his taxi. The details were also displayed on his Taxi.

According to Chinese news agency, CGTN, Wang’s efforts finally paid off when his daughter Kang Ying reached out to his father after viewing missing reports online. Following, On April 1, authorities conducted a DNA test to confirm that she was, in fact, their long-lost daughter. The couple is now looking forward to a joyful reunion with their daughter as Ms Ying is slated to fly over to Chengdu on April 3.

In a similar incident like this, Tabrez Akbarali Bana, a jewellery businessman from South Mumbai’s, went missing in China’s Zhejiang province has finally been traced and expected to return to his home in Dongri in Mumbai. Confirming the matter, his family members said he was abducted by local traders more than a week ago, on March 23, over a payment dispute.

