Fatima Jatoi’s ‘6 Minute 39 Second’ Viral Video: What Was The Controversy And Who Leaked ‘Intimate’ Clip?

Fatima Jatoi, a Pakistani TikTok sensation, became the subject of a “leaked viral video” triggering a massive controversy in India’s neighbouring country. The incident took place around May in 2026. Some social media posts claimed that the intimate video Which was generally described as a “6-minute 39-second video”, did involve Fatima Jatoi.

However, there was disagreement over the issue as the authenticity of the video was never established with reliable proofs. Jatoi had reportedly denied that the video was real and termed it a ‘deepfake’ made through AI. She also claimed the clip was being falsely associated with her.

Who was behind the alleged leak?

There is no evidence yet as to who was behind the alleged viral video. Some reports suggested that the ‘6-minute 39-second’ was a sort of a clickbait tactic aimed at luring the users to malicious or phishing pages rather than to a alleged leaked video.

Pakistani TikTok star Fatima Jatoi’s alleged video went viral on social media in early 2026. However, Jatoi had flatly denied that the footage was genuine.







How Jatoi reacted after the controversy

The TikTok star later addressed the controversy in a video message. Jatoi, who has a large social media following, spoke in a serious and emotional way and categorically denied claims that any such video existed. She also sought to assure her followers that the footage being circulated in her name was fabricated, reported Zee News.

As she spoke, a copy of the Holy Quran lay in the background of social media sensation. The TikTok star maintained that she built her public profile through years of hard work. Jatoi alleged the video was an attempt to damage her reputation. She also urged the people and fans not to believe or share the video.