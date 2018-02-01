A female traveller was banned from taking an emotional support peacock on board a United Airlines flight as the bird did not meet the airlines' regulations regarding size and weight. The image of the peacock sitting upon a trolley is doing rounds on social media. In the picture, the owner of bird is standing beside him while people throw curious glances at her.

In a bizarre incident, a woman was barred from taking an emotional support peacock on board a United Airlines flight as the bird did not meet the airlines’ regulations regarding size and weight. The traveller even offered to buy a ticket for the bird, but airlines did not budge. The flight carrier later revealed that the guidelines were explained to the lady before her arrival at Newark.

The pictures of the peacock perched upon a trolley is doing rounds on social media. In the picture, the owner of bird is standing beside him while people throw curious glances at her. Following to refusal by the airlines to let the lady board the flight, she decided to travel by road after a wait at the airport for six hours. According to the reports, the name of the peacock is Dexter and it is owned by an artist from Brooklyn named Ventiko, who documents its life on social media.

Ventiko had earlier in an interview revealed that she was used to getting looks from people everytime she walked out of home with the bird. “I have never left the house without having at least one person react,” she had revealed in an interview. Ventiko had bought Dexter along with a peahen called Etta for an art installation and later put them in a new home from where Etta and their offspring disappeared. Following this Dexter started acting differently and Ventiko took him with her. She has said that the bird has brought a positive impact into her life.