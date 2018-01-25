James Fowler, an attorney of $300,000 Ferrari has filed a charge sheet against Marriott International for negligence because he alleges a hotel attendant gave the keys to his $300,000 yellow 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider to a couple. According to the reports in the Tampa Bay Times, the couple later found in possession of marijuana and cocaine.

According to reports in the Tampa Bay, a 73-year-old Ferrari owner James Skip Fowler was attending a lawyer’s convention in St. Petersburg when the incident took place. He parked his yellow 458 Italia Spider outside the Vinoy Renaissance Resort & Golf Club last July 27. The Ferrari remained there for 12 hours, until Levi Miles, then 28, showed up with a woman and demanded the keys from the valet. He told the woman that the car belongs to him and asked the valet to give him keys telling him that the ticket was in the car and he’d bring it back. But he never did.

According to a St. Petersburg police report, the couple sat in the car for quite a while. Eventually, the valet said he stopped paying attention after he figured he wasn’t getting a tip. The couple drove off until an officer stopped him for driving without taillights. Miles had also faced difficulty handling the car, as cocaine was found on the car console and the woman had marijuana in her purse. Miles is facing charges of theft and cocaine possession while the woman with him was held for having marijuana. Fowler meanwhile is accusing the hotel and valet, 717 Parking Enterprises, of negligence.