The Bhadrapada month, an important period in the Hindu calendar, has begun and will last until September 18. This month is renowned for its array of vibrant festivals and cultural events, making it a significant time for celebrations across communities.

Key festivals during Bhadrapada include Krishna Janmashtami and Ganeshotsav. Krishna Janmashtami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, will be observed on August 26. The festivities will feature beautifully decorated floats and joyous gatherings. Following this, Ganeshotsav, a 10-day celebration dedicated to Lord Ganesha, will start on September 7. This festival will be marked by the installation of Ganesha idols in pandals, lively chants of “Ganpati Bappa Moriya,” and various community events.

In addition to these major festivals, Bhadrapada will see the celebration of Hartalika Teej on September 6, a day dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, aimed at ensuring marital happiness and prosperity. Radha Ashtami on September 11 will honor Lord Krishna’s beloved consort, Radha, while Rishi Panchami on September 8 will be observed with the tying of rakhis and traditional rituals.

The month will also include significant observances such as Anant Chaturdashi on September 17, which concludes the Ganeshotsav celebrations, and Bhadrapada Purnima on September 18. This date marks the beginning of Pitru Paksha, a period dedicated to honoring ancestors through tarpan rituals and Purnima Shradh.

Other notable events during Bhadrapada include Hal Shashthi and Radha Ashtami, with each festival adding to the rich tapestry of celebrations. The month is expected to be filled with vibrant rituals, cultural performances, and community gatherings.

Key Dates for Bhadrapada Month Festivals:

August 26: Krishna Janmashtami

Dahi Handi August 29: Aja Ekadashi

Hartalika Teej September 7: Ganesh Chaturthi

Rishi Panchami September 11: Radha Ashtami

Anant Chaturdashi September 18: Pitru Paksha begins, partial lunar eclipse

As Bhadrapada unfolds, communities across the country will come together to celebrate these cherished festivals, reflecting on their cultural and spiritual significance.