Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Highlights of Indian Handloom Saree at Budget Presentation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman opted for an off-white checkered handloom saree with a contrasting purple and pink-hued blouse for the presentation of the first Budget on Tuesday of the third term of the NDA government led by PM Narendra Modi. Before heading to Parliament to present her seventh consecutive Union Budget, Sitharaman posed for photo-ops with the traditional ‘bahi khata,’ a tablet wrapped in a red cloth embossed with the gold-colored national emblem.

The elegant saree is adorned with a beautiful golden and purple border. Notably, the off-white color of her saree is associated with purity, harmony, and new beginnings in Indian culture. The addition of purple elevated the handloom saree. Sitharaman has consistently chosen Indian textiles and craftsmanship for her sartorial choices while presenting the Union Budgets since 2019. Ranging from silk to beautiful handloom, the range of textiles reinforces her staunch support for Indian textiles and has become a unique aspect of the budget that some people look forward to every year.

She completed her elegant look with gold bangles on her wrists, adding a touch of traditional charm. A delicate chain pendant and stud earrings provided a refined sparkle, while a small bindi on her forehead subtly enhanced her sophisticated appearance.

For the previous six budget presentations, the Finance Minister donned traditional sarees, highlighting her appreciation for Indian textiles and crafts. Here’s a look at how Sitharaman promoted Indian handloom sarees in past budget sessions:

February 2024

In February 2024, when she presented the interim budget, Sitharaman chose to wear a blue-colored tussar silk saree adorned with kantha handiwork, paired with a golden-hued blouse. Tussar silk is renowned for its distinctive texture and golden luster. The coarse texture of Tussar silk distinguishes it and gives it a particular character.

2023

For the presentation of the Union Budget in 2023, Sitharaman donned a red and black temple border saree with Kasuti threadwork all over.

2022

In 2022, on Budget Day, Sitharaman sported a rust brown Bomkai saree with off-white border detailing that spread throughout the sides. The rusty brown tone of her saree was a combination of brown and red. While the brown color is often associated with resilience, dependability, security, and safety, red signifies warmth, love, and power.

2021

Sitharaman wore a red and off-white silk Pochampally saree with ikat patterns around the pallu and a green border. Pochampally ikat is traditionally made in Bhoodan Pochampally, Telangana, and is popularly known as the ‘silk city of India.’

2020

In 2020, Sitharaman opted for a bright yellow-gold silk saree. The yellow color holds valuable significance as it is believed to be sacred and represents prosperity.

2019

For her first Budget presentation in 2019, Sitharaman chose to wear a simple pink Mangalgiri saree with a gold border. This year, she replaced the leather briefcase used for decades to carry Budget documents with a traditional bahi-khata wrapped in a red cloth.

Sitharaman’s sartorial choices have always displayed an array of handloom pieces from across the country. This saree not only showcased the state’s rich textile heritage but also added a significant traditional touch to her presentation.

