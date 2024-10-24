First Dinosaur Fossils Discovered in Hong Kong; A Groundbreaking Find on Port Island

For the first time in history, Hong Kong officials have announced the discovery of dinosaur fossils within the city's borders

For the first time in history, Hong Kong officials have announced the discovery of dinosaur fossils within the city’s borders. The fossils, which date back to the Cretaceous period (approximately 145 to 66 million years ago), were found on the uninhabited Port Island, located in the northeast waters of Hong Kong’s UNESCO Global Geopark. This landmark discovery is seen as a significant contribution to the study of palaeoecology in the region.

Fossil Discovery on Port Island

The fossils, believed to be part of a large dinosaur, were embedded in sedimentary rock on Port Island. According to a government statement, further analysis will be required to determine the exact species of the dinosaur, but preliminary studies suggest that the specimen belongs to an as-yet-unknown species. The fossilized remains will be publicly exhibited on Friday at the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui, one of the city’s bustling shopping districts.

Secretary for Development, Bernadette Linn Hon-ho, commented on the importance of the discovery, stating, “The discovery is of great significance and provides new evidence for research on palaeoecology in Hong Kong.”

The Fossils’ Journey Through Time

Experts believe the dinosaur’s body may have been buried by sand and gravel during a flood event millions of years ago, resurfacing only to be buried again at the current discovery site. This geological process may explain how the fossils have been preserved over such a long period.

According to the statement, the fossils were initially flagged in March by the conservation department, which alerted the Antiquities and Monuments Office (AMO) after noticing unusual substances embedded in sedimentary rock on Port Island. Prior to this discovery, the only other known fossil from the dinosaur era found in Hong Kong was that of a prehistoric fish.

Insights from Palaeontologist Prof Michael Pittman

Prof Michael Pittman, a renowned palaeontologist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, described the find as a significant and exciting development for the city. While Hong Kong has a strong history of dinosaur research, this marks the first time a true dinosaur fossil has been discovered within the city’s boundaries.

“Hong Kong is famous for being a built-up landscape, but half of it is country park. In the countryside, most of what you see are dinosaur-era rocks, but they are volcanic—and volcanic rocks are bad places to find fossils because fossils just melt,” Pittman explained. “Port Island is one of the rare islands that has dinosaur-age rocks of the right type and right environment.”

Global Significance and Future Research

Hong Kong’s proximity to mainland China, a global leader in dinosaur research, makes this discovery even more noteworthy. China, along with the U.S., Canada, and Argentina, is one of the top nations for uncovering dinosaur fossils, with tens of thousands of dinosaur eggs and fossils discovered in the nearby Guangdong province.

Prof Pittman expressed his hope that the newly found fossils will offer fresh insights, particularly when compared to famous dinosaur sites in mainland China, such as Sichuan and Yunnan. “It could tell a really interesting story about the biogeography of the animals,” Pittman said, highlighting the potential for new findings that could reshape our understanding of the region’s ancient history.

Field Investigations and Public Display

The Hong Kong government has enlisted mainland Chinese experts to conduct further field investigations on Port Island, which has been closed to the public from Wednesday to facilitate ongoing research and excavations.

Starting Friday, visitors will have the chance to view the fossils up close at the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre. The fossils will be on display, allowing the public a rare glimpse into the ancient past. Additionally, the government plans to open a temporary workshop by the end of 2024, where experts will prepare fossil specimens. This workshop will be open to the public, providing an opportunity to observe palaeontologists at work.