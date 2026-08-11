LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > First Solar Eclipse Of 2026 To Occur On August 12: Places You Can Witness The Phenomenon

First Solar Eclipse Of 2026 To Occur On August 12: Places You Can Witness The Phenomenon

The first solar eclipse of 2026 will occur on August 12, bringing totality to parts of the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland and Europe, while wider regions will witness a partial eclipse.

First Eclipse Of The Year To Occur On August 12. Image Credit: AFP
First Eclipse Of The Year To Occur On August 12. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 11:45 IST

The year’s first solar eclipse arrives on August 12, and skywatchers in parts of the Arctic and Europe are in for a rare treat. Depending on where you’re standing, you’ll either witness the Moon blot out the Sun completely, or watch it take a large bite out of it. And for everyone else, there’s always the flood of jaw-dropping photographs that follow an event like this.

What’s Actually Happening?

A solar eclipse takes place when the Moon slides directly between the Earth and the Sun, blocking some or all of its light from reaching us. How much gets blocked, and where, comes down to your location on the globe and exactly how far the Moon happens to be from Earth at that moment.

You Might Be Interested In

Where You’ll See Totality?

This time around, the path of totality runs across a narrow corridor — the Arctic, eastern Greenland, Iceland, and up into northern Spain and a sliver of Portugal, marking the first total eclipse visible from mainland Europe since 1999. Anyone standing inside this path, within what’s called the Moon’s umbra, will see the sky darken as if dusk had suddenly arrived. Right before and after that darkness, a faint glowing ring may appear around the blacked-out Sun — the corona, the Sun’s outer atmosphere that’s normally too faint to see.

Step outside the umbra and into the wider penumbra, and the story changes: the Moon only covers part of the Sun, leaving it looking like a crescent. Large stretches of Europe, along with parts of northern Canada and the US, fall into this zone and will get a partial view instead.

Not The Same As An Annular Eclipse

Worth noting: this isn’t an annular eclipse, where the Moon sits too far from Earth to cover the Sun fully, leaving a bright ring around its edge — that happens because the Moon’s orbit isn’t a perfect circle. And neither should be confused with a lunar eclipse, where it’s Earth that comes between the Sun and Moon, casting its own shadow the other way around.

Whichever side of the path you’re on, one rule holds throughout: never look at the eclipse without proper solar filters, except during the brief minutes of full totality itself.

Also Read: Sawan Maha Shivratri 2026: Meaning Behind The Night-Long Shiva Puja And Jagran

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

First Solar Eclipse Of 2026 To Occur On August 12: Places You Can Witness The Phenomenon

RELATED News

What Is Dak Kanwar? The Sawan Tradition, Rules, Origins And Religious Significance Explained

Which Country Produces The Most Dry Fruits In The World? The Answer May Surprise You

Kamika Ekadashi 2026: August 8 or 9? Check Correct Date, Parana Time and Puja Rituals

Sawan 2026: Which Abhishek Pleases Lord Shiva The Most?

Sawan 2026: Why Every Monday Of The Holy Month Is Considered Auspicious For Girls And Women

LATEST NEWS

PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026: Date, Kick-Off Time, Venue, Teams, Predicted XI, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know

First Solar Eclipse Of 2026 To Occur On August 12: Places You Can Witness The Phenomenon

‘Seems To Be A Pattern Nowadays’: Did Farhan Akhtar Take A Dig At Ranveer Singh Over Don 3?

Independence Day 2026: Want To Watch Red Fort Flag Hoisting? Here’s How To Book Tickets

Why Did NDA MPs March Against Opposition? Rahul Gandhi Faces Heat Over Jharkhand Student Protests

La Liga 2026-27: Marc Cucurella Impressed By Jose Mourinho’s ‘Confidence And Naturalness’ As Real Madrid Hope For Bright Start

When Is Premier League Starting? Check La Liga, Bundesliga and Other Major European League Start Dates

Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 11, 2026): Check 22K, 24K, Silver Rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Other Cities

Is Ajay Devgn The New Face Of Crime Patrol? Here’s Why The Actor Is Joining The Show

PV Sindhu Backs ‘Unique Indian’ Monkey Control Plan Ahead of BWF World Championships 2026 in Delhi

First Solar Eclipse Of 2026 To Occur On August 12: Places You Can Witness The Phenomenon

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

First Solar Eclipse Of 2026 To Occur On August 12: Places You Can Witness The Phenomenon

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

First Solar Eclipse Of 2026 To Occur On August 12: Places You Can Witness The Phenomenon
First Solar Eclipse Of 2026 To Occur On August 12: Places You Can Witness The Phenomenon
First Solar Eclipse Of 2026 To Occur On August 12: Places You Can Witness The Phenomenon
First Solar Eclipse Of 2026 To Occur On August 12: Places You Can Witness The Phenomenon

QUICK LINKS