First Solar Eclipse Of 2026 To Occur On August 12: Places You Can Witness The Phenomenon

The year’s first solar eclipse arrives on August 12, and skywatchers in parts of the Arctic and Europe are in for a rare treat. Depending on where you’re standing, you’ll either witness the Moon blot out the Sun completely, or watch it take a large bite out of it. And for everyone else, there’s always the flood of jaw-dropping photographs that follow an event like this.

What’s Actually Happening?

A solar eclipse takes place when the Moon slides directly between the Earth and the Sun, blocking some or all of its light from reaching us. How much gets blocked, and where, comes down to your location on the globe and exactly how far the Moon happens to be from Earth at that moment.

Where You’ll See Totality?

This time around, the path of totality runs across a narrow corridor — the Arctic, eastern Greenland, Iceland, and up into northern Spain and a sliver of Portugal, marking the first total eclipse visible from mainland Europe since 1999. Anyone standing inside this path, within what’s called the Moon’s umbra, will see the sky darken as if dusk had suddenly arrived. Right before and after that darkness, a faint glowing ring may appear around the blacked-out Sun — the corona, the Sun’s outer atmosphere that’s normally too faint to see.

Step outside the umbra and into the wider penumbra, and the story changes: the Moon only covers part of the Sun, leaving it looking like a crescent. Large stretches of Europe, along with parts of northern Canada and the US, fall into this zone and will get a partial view instead.

Not The Same As An Annular Eclipse

Worth noting: this isn’t an annular eclipse, where the Moon sits too far from Earth to cover the Sun fully, leaving a bright ring around its edge — that happens because the Moon’s orbit isn’t a perfect circle. And neither should be confused with a lunar eclipse, where it’s Earth that comes between the Sun and Moon, casting its own shadow the other way around.

Whichever side of the path you’re on, one rule holds throughout: never look at the eclipse without proper solar filters, except during the brief minutes of full totality itself.

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