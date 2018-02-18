A Dutch airlines plane made the unscheduled stop in between after two Dutch men objected to constant farting of a co-passenger. After several requests, the gasy passenger refused to stop which later resulted in a fight. After the flight landed, the matter was reported and the four men who were allegedly involved in the incident were taken into custody. Following the arrest, the airlines stated that the four people have been banned from airlines and will now have to make their own arrangements to reach their destination.

We all have travelled through the air and have had our own different experiences sometimes it was terrible food and the other times extremely small leg room. In the past, several flights have been forced to make an emergency landing sometimes because of unclean toilets or non-working air conditioners and the other times maybe because of a glitch. However, in a bizarre incident being reported, a Dutch Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing because a passenger wouldn’t just stop farting.

The incident took place when a low-cost Dutch Airlines flight was travelling from Dubai to Amsterdam. Even before the plane could reach its destination the pilots were forced to land it in Vienna after a fight between two passengers broke out. After the fight grew, the crew members of the flight immediately intervened. According to a local newspaper De Telegraaf, a Transavia Airlines flight made the unscheduled stop in between after two Dutch men objected to constant farting of a co-passenger. After several requests, the ‘gasy’ passenger refused to stop which later resulted in a fight.

After several attempts when the crew members failed to stop the brawl, the pilot of the flight made an emergency landing in Vienna. After the flight landed, the matter was reported and the four men who were allegedly involved in the incident were taken into custody. Following the arrest, the airlines stated that the four people have been banned from airlines and will now have to make their own arrangements to reach their destination.

According to reports by The Mirror, a police spokesperson confirmed the incident stating that the centre of the matter was a person who was suffering from gas problems and was continuously farting. Now, if you think your last journey was the worst, think again!