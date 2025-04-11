Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Offbeat»
  • Forget Ghibli, Barbie Meets ChatGPT In New Viral Trend: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Make Your AI Barbie Box Avatar

Forget Ghibli, Barbie Meets ChatGPT In New Viral Trend: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Make Your AI Barbie Box Avatar

The AI tool used in this challenge incorporates the capabilities of ChatGPT and image generation models, which allow users to input their preferences and receive a personalized doll based on their appearance and chosen features.

Forget Ghibli, Barbie Meets ChatGPT In New Viral Trend: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Make Your AI Barbie Box Avatar

New AI Barbie box trend takes over Internet


A new viral trend called the AI Barbie Box Challenge is currently sweeping across TikTok and Instagram, captivating users with its creative twist — turning themselves into lifelike action figures using AI technology.

What Is the AI Barbie Box Challenge?

This challenge comes on the heels of the Ghibli-style AI art trend, and it leverages artificial intelligence to generate realistic doll-like avatars of users.

Participants submit photos, and the AI transforms them into customized Barbie-style action figures — complete with a boxed packaging design that resembles something straight off a toy store shelf.

How Does It Work?

The AI tool used in this challenge incorporates the capabilities of ChatGPT and image generation models, which allow users to input their preferences and receive a personalized doll based on their appearance and chosen features.

The finished image even includes the user’s name on the toy box and accessories that reflect their personality — making the transformation feel like a true collector’s item.

How to Create Your Own AI Barbie Action Figure?

Want to jump on the trend? Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Visit ChatGPT – Sign in or create a free account on the website or app.

Upload Your Photo – Click the “Add” button to submit a full-body, high-quality image of yourself.

Use This Prompt – Paste the following prompt under your photo:

“Develop a realistic action figure (Barbie doll) of the person in this photograph. The toy’s name is [insert your name]. The accessories include [list your items].”

Submit and Wait – Send the message. The AI will generate your Barbie doll image. Be patient — processing may take a moment.

Customize Further – Don’t love the first version? Tweak your inputs and re-submit for a new design!

Why This Trend Is So Popular?

The AI Barbie Box trend plays on the nostalgia of toy collecting, much like how Marvel and DC action figures have become staples for fans.

By letting users create their own personalized dolls, it combines self-expression with fun AI creativity — and it’s instantly shareable across social media.

If you’ve ever wondered what you’d look like as a boxed action figure, now’s your chance. Try the AI Barbie Box Challenge today and join the wave of TikTok and Instagram users turning their selfies into collectible icons.

ALSO READ: Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They Don’t Care About Human Beings

Filed under

Barbie box trend ChatGPT AI images Ghibli-style AI art

newsx

Assam HSLC Result 2025 Announced: Pass Percentage Drops To 63.98%, Boys Perform Better Than Girls...
Tahawwur Rana’s extradi

26/11 Mumbai Attacks: How ISI Officers Major Iqbal And Major Sameer Ali Orchestrated The Terror Attack
newsx

iQOO Z10 5G Launched In India With 7300mAh Battery, Bright Display, And Smooth Performance At...
New AI Barbie box trend t

Forget Ghibli, Barbie Meets ChatGPT In New Viral Trend: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Make...
Major General AK Siwach,

‘It Was Pakistan ISI, We Have Evidence’: Major Gen AK Siwach On Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition;
newsx

Google Just Fired Hundreds From Android, Pixel And Chrome Teams
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Assam HSLC Result 2025 Announced: Pass Percentage Drops To 63.98%, Boys Perform Better Than Girls – Full Stats Inside

Assam HSLC Result 2025 Announced: Pass Percentage Drops To 63.98%, Boys Perform Better Than Girls...

26/11 Mumbai Attacks: How ISI Officers Major Iqbal And Major Sameer Ali Orchestrated The Terror Attack

26/11 Mumbai Attacks: How ISI Officers Major Iqbal And Major Sameer Ali Orchestrated The Terror Attack

iQOO Z10 5G Launched In India With 7300mAh Battery, Bright Display, And Smooth Performance At Best Budget

iQOO Z10 5G Launched In India With 7300mAh Battery, Bright Display, And Smooth Performance At...

‘It Was Pakistan ISI, We Have Evidence’: Major Gen AK Siwach On Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition;

‘It Was Pakistan ISI, We Have Evidence’: Major Gen AK Siwach On Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition;

Google Just Fired Hundreds From Android, Pixel And Chrome Teams

Google Just Fired Hundreds From Android, Pixel And Chrome Teams

Entertainment

Everything You Need to Know About Bollywood’s New Re-Release Culture

Everything You Need to Know About Bollywood’s New Re-Release Culture

Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Diagnosed With ALS, Vows To Keep Acting

Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Diagnosed With ALS, Vows To Keep Acting

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Homebound’ Heads To Cannes 2025, Neeraj Ghaywan Returns To The French Riviera

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Homebound’ Heads To Cannes 2025, Neeraj Ghaywan Returns To The French

Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith’s Massiest Moments Return In A Nostalgic Fan Fever Dream

Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith’s Massiest Moments Return In A Nostalgic Fan Fever Dream

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide