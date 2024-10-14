FREE Tomatoes On Swiggy Instamart Goes Viral, Sparks Debate

A recent complaint about a seemingly generous freebie has gone viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), sparking a debate about user control and e-commerce practices. A Swiggy Instamart user expressed frustration after free tomatoes were automatically added to his shopping cart without his consent, labeling the experience as “basket sneaking” — a term used to describe deceptive practices in online shopping.

The user took to X to voice his concern, stating that while he wasn’t charged for the tomatoes, he felt that Swiggy’s design violated the basic principles of online shopping. “Very bad design in Swiggy Instamart, where an item is automatically added to my cart. I don’t want tomatoes, but I cannot remove it from my cart. Even if I am not paying for it, this is basket sneaking, which is a dark pattern,” the post read.

The user further explained that the issue wasn’t about receiving free tomatoes but rather the lack of control over what was added to his cart. He argued that customers should have the right to decide whether or not they want a free item, saying, “I should have full control as a consumer of what I choose to receive, which isn’t happening.”

Mixed Reactions from Social Media Users

The post quickly gained traction, drawing a range of reactions from fellow users. Some agreed with the complaint, supporting the idea that customers should have the final say in what goes into their shopping carts, regardless of whether the item is free. One user commented, “Customer must have the final say. Offer freebies, but the customer must decide yes or no.”

Others were more curious about the technical aspect of the situation. One user questioned, “I’m trying to understand this better — if it’s free, is it still considered a dark pattern? I do understand that you’re unable to remove it.” Another user speculated that it might have been a glitch in the app, pointing out, “Generally, I am able to remove the free items. I don’t know if it’s a bug or intended.”

Humorous Responses and Alternative Solutions

The post also prompted some lighthearted responses, with one user joking, “Send it to Chennai, please. Tomato is already nearing Rs 100/kg,” referencing the rising price of tomatoes in some regions.

Others offered practical solutions, suggesting the user could pass the tomatoes along to someone who might appreciate them. “This means the nearest store is having too much stock of tomatoes and wants to just dump them off. Give it to your watchman or someone, bro,” one user wrote.

Some compared Swiggy Instamart’s design to other e-commerce platforms, like Zepto, which reportedly gives customers the option to remove free items from their cart. “In Zepto, they add the free stuff to the cart but they have a ‘Remove’ button in case you don’t want it,” one user shared.

The Larger Issue: User Control in E-commerce

While some users found humor in the situation, others raised an important point about consumer autonomy in the digital age. The concept of “dark patterns” refers to design choices made by websites or apps that manipulate users into taking actions they might not otherwise choose. In this case, automatically adding a free item to a cart without the option to remove it, even if it’s free, struck many as a breach of the basic principles of user control in online shopping.

As the debate continues, the incident highlights the importance of transparency and user empowerment in the e-commerce space, and how even seemingly minor design decisions can impact customer experience.

