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Home > Offbeat News > From ‘Hazardous Waste’ Bin To ‘Fraand Doland Needs Gyanu’: Trump Memes Take Over Social Media After US Midterm Elections

From ‘Hazardous Waste’ Bin To ‘Fraand Doland Needs Gyanu’: Trump Memes Take Over Social Media After US Midterm Elections

Donald Trump has become a meme target after Republicans suffered a setback in the 2026 US midterm elections. From the ‘Hazardous Waste’ bin visual to Mahua Moitra’s ‘Fraand Doland needs Gyanu’ jibe, here are the viral memes.

From ‘Hazardous Waste’ Bin To ‘Fraand Doland Needs Gyanu’: Trump Memes Take Over Social Media After US Midterm Elections

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 18:16 IST

Donald Trump has become the centre of an online meme fest after his Republican Party suffered a major setback in the November 3 US midterm elections. From an image showing the US President being dumped into a bin marked “Hazardous Waste” to jokes about him needing India’s Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, social media users have found plenty of material to poke fun at the election outcome.

Democrats made significant gains, securing control of both the US House of Representatives and the Senate, according to reports. The result has handed Trump’s opponents greater influence over Congress and given his critics fresh ammunition online. But while the political consequences will play out over the coming months, the internet wasted little time turning the results into satire.

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Trump Thrown Into A ‘Hazardous Waste’ Bin



One of the most widely shared visuals showed Trump being lifted by two men and thrown into a dustbin carrying a “Hazardous Waste” label. The image was shared by the official X account of the Embassy of Iran in India, with the caption: “The U.S. midterm elections.” The post drew attention because of the sharp visual jab at the US President following his party’s electoral setback. The embassy’s post was also picked up by several users, who added their own reactions to the meme.

Another AI-generated video shared by the same account reportedly took the joke further, imagining Trump being dragged out of the White House and dumped into a garbage bin.

‘Fraand Doland Needs Gyanu’: Mahua Moitra Joins The Meme Fest



The election-related jokes soon acquired an Indian political twist. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra joined the conversation with a post on X that read, “Fraand Doland needs Gyanu…” The reference was to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, whose name has featured prominently in India’s political debate over allegations of irregularities in voter lists and elections.



Other users joined in with similar jokes. One post suggested that Gyanesh Kumar would never have allowed Trump to face such an outcome, while another imagined the US President asking for help with the caption, “Bro, give me Gyanesh.” The posts were political satire, drawing a comparison between the controversy surrounding India’s electoral process and the American midterm results. They do not establish any connection between the two countries’ election systems.

Trump Reimagined As An Indian Street-Food Seller



Another viral trend imagined Trump starting a new life in India. An AI-generated video portrayed the US President as a roadside vendor selling sattu ka sharbat. The clip added an Indian flavour to the online mockery, with users imagining a career change for Trump after the Republicans’ poor performance. The joke also drew on the irony of a US President known for his hardline immigration policies being pictured as someone starting afresh in another country.

The video was among several AI-generated visuals circulating after the election results, blurring the line between political satire and digitally created fiction.

‘Blue Wave’ Turns Into ‘Blue Tsunami’



Democrats’ gains also inspired a series of memes celebrating what users described as a “Blue Wave”. Some took the phrase further, calling it a “Blue Tsunami” or “Blunami”. One post declared, “That was not a Blue Wave, that is a Blue TSUNAMI,” while another used the phrase “BLUENAMI incoming, MAGA RIP”.

The memes reflected the online celebration among people reacting to the Democrats’ performance. They also showed how quickly election terminology can turn into social-media shorthand, with hashtags and punchlines spreading alongside the results. While the memes have made Trump a trending target of online humour, the midterm results do not remove him from office. He remains the US President, but a Democratic-controlled Congress could make it more difficult for his administration to push its legislative agenda.

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ALSO READ: Who Threatened Ayushmann Khurrana And Tusshar Kapoor? Bengaluru IT Engineer Arrested In Extortion Case

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From ‘Hazardous Waste’ Bin To ‘Fraand Doland Needs Gyanu’: Trump Memes Take Over Social Media After US Midterm Elections
Tags: donald trumpGyanesh Kumarhome-hero-pos-14Iran Embassymahua moitraUS Midterm Elections 2026viral memes

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From ‘Hazardous Waste’ Bin To ‘Fraand Doland Needs Gyanu’: Trump Memes Take Over Social Media After US Midterm Elections

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From ‘Hazardous Waste’ Bin To ‘Fraand Doland Needs Gyanu’: Trump Memes Take Over Social Media After US Midterm Elections

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From ‘Hazardous Waste’ Bin To ‘Fraand Doland Needs Gyanu’: Trump Memes Take Over Social Media After US Midterm Elections
From ‘Hazardous Waste’ Bin To ‘Fraand Doland Needs Gyanu’: Trump Memes Take Over Social Media After US Midterm Elections
From ‘Hazardous Waste’ Bin To ‘Fraand Doland Needs Gyanu’: Trump Memes Take Over Social Media After US Midterm Elections
From ‘Hazardous Waste’ Bin To ‘Fraand Doland Needs Gyanu’: Trump Memes Take Over Social Media After US Midterm Elections
From ‘Hazardous Waste’ Bin To ‘Fraand Doland Needs Gyanu’: Trump Memes Take Over Social Media After US Midterm Elections

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