From Royal Family To Bollywood: How MMS Controversy Changed This Actor’s Career Forever

Riya Sen has had a life closely associated with Bollywood, glamour and controversy both. Born into a family with both royal connections and a strong film-industry legacy, the actress stepped into the entertainment world at a young age. While her career included work in Hindi and Bengali cinema, an alleged MMS controversy in 2005 became one of the most talked-about chapters of her life.

Riya Sen’s Royal and Filmy Family

Riya Sen comes from a prominent family. Her father, Bharat Dev Varma, was connected to the royal family of Tripura, while her mother, Moon Moon Sen, is a well-known Bollywood actress. Riya’s sister, Raima Sen, also established herself as an actress, particularly in Bengali cinema. With such a strong connection to the entertainment industry, Riya made her own entry into films and modeling and gradually built a career across Bollywood and Bengali cinema.

The 2005 MMS Controversy

In 2005, Riya Sen found herself at the centre of a major controversy when an intimate MMS clip began circulating on various websites. The video was claimed to feature Riya and actor Ashmit Patel. The controversy quickly attracted widespread attention and became a major talking point in the media. Riya, however, maintained that the video was fake. Despite her denial, the incident brought intense public scrutiny and criticism, turning what had been a growing acting career into a subject of constant media attention.

Linked With Several Celebrities

Over the years, Riya Sen was also linked by media reports to several well-known personalities. Her name was associated with cricketers including Sreesanth and Yuvraj Singh. During her modeling days, she was also reportedly linked to actor John Abraham. However, much of the discussion surrounding her personal life came from media reports and speculation rather than confirmed relationships.

Riya Sen Continued Her Career

Despite the controversy and the intense attention surrounding her personal life, Riya Sen continued working in the entertainment industry. She appeared in films across Hindi and Bengali cinema and remained active in modeling and acting. Her journey reflects how a major controversy can overshadow a celebrity’s professional achievements, while also highlighting her decision to continue working despite years of public scrutiny.

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