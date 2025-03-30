Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Offbeat»
  • From Sheer Khurma To Biryani: Here Are The Must-Try Dishes In Eid al-Fitr 2025

From Sheer Khurma To Biryani: Here Are The Must-Try Dishes In Eid al-Fitr 2025

As families come together to celebrate Eid on March 31, 2025, let’s explore some of the most cherished Eid delicacies that add flavor to the festivities.

Eid al-Fitr, also known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the world. Observed on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, this joyous occasion is filled with prayers, charity, family gatherings, and most importantly, a grand feast featuring a variety of traditional dishes.

As families come together to celebrate Eid on March 31, 2025, let’s explore some of the most cherished Eid delicacies that add flavor to the festivities.

1. Sheer Khurma: The Quintessential Eid Dessert

A staple in Muslim households during Eid, Sheer Khurma is a rich and creamy vermicelli pudding infused with dates, dry fruits, saffron, and aromatic cardamom. This indulgent dessert is best served chilled, making it the perfect sweet treat after a day of celebration.

2. Biryani: A Feast Fit for the Occasion

No Eid celebration is complete without a steaming plate of Biryani. This fragrant rice dish, layered with succulent meat and a blend of spices, is a festival favorite. From Hyderabadi Biryani to Awadhi Mutton Biryani and Malabar Fish Biryani, each region in India has its own signature take on this Mughlai classic.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

3. Sewaiyan: A Sweet Treat to Remember

Another beloved dessert, Sewaiyan, is a variation of vermicelli pudding that is often enjoyed warm. It is made by roasting vermicelli in ghee and then cooking it with milk, sugar, khoya, and dry fruits. The result is a deliciously creamy dish that perfectly complements the festive mood.

4. Mutton Shami Kabab: A Flavorful Delight

These soft and juicy kebabs are a must-have at Eid gatherings. Made with minced mutton, lentils, and a mix of aromatic spices, Mutton Shami Kababs are pan-fried to perfection, offering a melt-in-the-mouth experience that pairs well with mint chutney.

5. Rose Sharbat: The Ultimate Refreshing Drink

Eid celebrations often include cooling drinks, and Rose Sharbat is a classic choice. This sweet and fragrant drink is prepared using rose petals, sugar syrup, and milk, making it a refreshing way to beat the heat while savoring the festive spread.

6. Nihari: A Hearty and Aromatic Stew

Nihari, a slow-cooked meat stew infused with rich spices, is another dish that graces Eid tables. Traditionally cooked overnight, Nihari is often enjoyed with naan or sheermal, making for a fulfilling meal.

7. Kheer: A Timeless Dessert

Kheer, a creamy rice pudding flavored with cardamom, saffron, and dry fruits, is a popular Eid sweet treat. Its silky texture and rich taste make it an irresistible addition to the Eid menu.

8. Haleem: A Wholesome Eid Special

Haleem, a protein-packed delicacy made with wheat, lentils, and meat, is a beloved dish during Ramadan and Eid. Slow-cooked to perfection, Haleem is enjoyed with fried onions, lemon juice, and fresh coriander.

9. Phirni: A Mughlai Classic

Similar to kheer but with a smoother texture, Phirni is a thickened milk-based dessert made with ground rice, sugar, and cardamom. Served in clay pots for an earthy flavor, Phirni is a must-have on Eid.

10. Rogan Josh: A Royal Eid Curry

For those who love rich, flavorful curries, Rogan Josh is a must-try. This aromatic Kashmiri dish features tender meat cooked in a thick, spiced gravy, making it the perfect accompaniment to rice or naan.

Eid al-Fitr is not just a time for prayers and festivities but also a moment to indulge in the culinary traditions that bring families together. Whether you are preparing a lavish feast at home or visiting loved ones, these traditional Eid dishes will add joy and flavor to your celebrations.

ALSO READ: Eid Around The World: Unique Traditions And Festivities Across Cultures

Filed under

Eid 2025 Sheer Khurma

U.S. President Donald Tru

Donald Trump Suggests Third Presidential Term, ‘I’m Not Joking’
Eid al-Fitr, also known a

From Sheer Khurma To Biryani: Here Are The Must-Try Dishes In Eid al-Fitr 2025
US President Donald Trump

Trump ‘Pissed Off’ And ‘Very Angry’ At Putin, Warns Of Harsh Economic Sanctions On Russia
Maharashtra Navnirman Sen

‘Stop Reading History On WhatsApp Rather Delve Into History Books’, Raj Thackeray On Aurangzeb Controversy
newsx

South African Man Rapes And Murders 8 Day Old Daughter When Wife Out To Buy...
Inter Milan bolstered the

Inter Milan Secures Crucial 2-1 Win Over Udinese To Stay On Top
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Donald Trump Suggests Third Presidential Term, ‘I’m Not Joking’

Donald Trump Suggests Third Presidential Term, ‘I’m Not Joking’

Trump ‘Pissed Off’ And ‘Very Angry’ At Putin, Warns Of Harsh Economic Sanctions On Russia

Trump ‘Pissed Off’ And ‘Very Angry’ At Putin, Warns Of Harsh Economic Sanctions On Russia

‘Stop Reading History On WhatsApp Rather Delve Into History Books’, Raj Thackeray On Aurangzeb Controversy

‘Stop Reading History On WhatsApp Rather Delve Into History Books’, Raj Thackeray On Aurangzeb Controversy

South African Man Rapes And Murders 8 Day Old Daughter When Wife Out To Buy Nappies

South African Man Rapes And Murders 8 Day Old Daughter When Wife Out To Buy...

Inter Milan Secures Crucial 2-1 Win Over Udinese To Stay On Top

Inter Milan Secures Crucial 2-1 Win Over Udinese To Stay On Top

Entertainment

‘Trying To Make My Son A Scapegoat’ Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mother Breaks Silence On ‘L2: Empuraan’ Backlash

‘Trying To Make My Son A Scapegoat’ Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mother Breaks Silence On ‘L2: Empuraan’

Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals

Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals

Sardar 2 Teaser To Drop Tomorrow: Karthi’s Spy Thriller Gears Up For Release

Sardar 2 Teaser To Drop Tomorrow: Karthi’s Spy Thriller Gears Up For Release

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans Hail The High-Energy Track!

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans

Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Lifestyle

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice