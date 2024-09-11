Frustrated Customer Sets Ablaze Ola Electric Showroom Over Unresolved Scooter Repairs

In a dramatic outburst over unresolved issues with his electric scooter, a frustrated Ola Electric customer reportedly set fire to a showroom in Karnataka.

According to a Moneycontrol report, Mohammad Nadeem, a 26-year-old resident of Kalaburagi in North Karnataka, purchased the scooter on August 28 but encountered ongoing issues with its battery and sound system. Despite multiple complaints and visits to the showroom, the problem remained unresolved.

Explaining the matter, a senior police officer talking about the incident said “He bought the scooter 20 days ago, but it had frequent issues. The showroom staff did not address his complaints despite his repeated visits. Frustrated, he set the showroom on fire on Tuesday.”

Initially, a short circuit was suspected as the cause of the fire. However, once Mohammad Nadeem’s involvement was uncovered, he was taken into custody for interrogation, and a formal complaint was filed against him.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the showroom was closed at the time. Nonetheless, six scooters were severely damaged, with the total estimated loss from the fire amounting to approximately ₹8.5 lakh.

