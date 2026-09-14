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Home > Offbeat News > Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Modak Isn’t The Only Bhog Bappa Loves! Know What To Offer Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Modak Isn’t The Only Bhog Bappa Loves! Know What To Offer Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi is incomplete without traditional bhog for Lord Ganesha. From laddoos and durva grass to puran poli, kheer, fruits and til sweets, explore auspicious offerings.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026. Image Credit: @mahijamwal0404/X
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026. Image Credit: @mahijamwal0404/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 13:29 IST

As Ganesh Chaturthi festivities light up homes and pandals across the country, modak remains the most iconic offering to Lord Ganesha. But devotees will be surprised to know that Bappa’s palate goes well beyond this one sweet. Here is a look at other traditional bhog items that hold equal significance during the ten-day celebration.

Laddoo

Motichoor and besan laddoos are considered among Ganesha’s favourite sweets, often placed alongside modak during aarti. Their round shape is believed to symbolise completeness and prosperity, making them a common offering on the very first day of the festival.

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Durva Grass

While not a food item, durva grass holds a special place in Ganesha worship. Legend has it that this humble grass cooled the deity’s stomach after he devoured an enormous quantity of modaks, and offering it is considered deeply auspicious.

Banana And Coconut

Fresh bananas and whole coconuts are staple offerings placed before the idol throughout the festival. Coconut, in particular, is seen as a symbol of purity and is often broken as part of the ritual before prasad distribution.

Puran Poli

In many Maharashtrian households, puran poli, a sweet flatbread stuffed with jaggery and lentils, is prepared as bhog, especially on days when the family observes a special puja or when guests are invited for darshan.

Payasam Or Kheer

South Indian devotees often offer payasam, while many North and West Indian homes prepare a bowl of kheer as prasad. Both dishes, made with rice or vermicelli, milk and jaggery or sugar, are believed to please Ganesha just as much as his beloved modak.

Jaggery And Til Ladoos

Given that Ganesh Chaturthi often falls close to the monsoon and early autumn season, offerings made with jaggery and sesame seeds are also common, believed to provide warmth and nourishment.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees can go beyond the usual modak platter and explore these traditional offerings to seek Bappa’s blessings.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 14-09-2026 LIVE: Bhagyathara (BT.71) Monday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Modak Isn’t The Only Bhog Bappa Loves! Know What To Offer Lord Ganesha

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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Modak Isn’t The Only Bhog Bappa Loves! Know What To Offer Lord Ganesha

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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Modak Isn’t The Only Bhog Bappa Loves! Know What To Offer Lord Ganesha

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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Modak Isn’t The Only Bhog Bappa Loves! Know What To Offer Lord Ganesha
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Modak Isn’t The Only Bhog Bappa Loves! Know What To Offer Lord Ganesha
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Modak Isn’t The Only Bhog Bappa Loves! Know What To Offer Lord Ganesha
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Modak Isn’t The Only Bhog Bappa Loves! Know What To Offer Lord Ganesha
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