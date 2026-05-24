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Home > Offbeat News > Ganga Dussehra 2026: Check Out Date, Puja Rituals, Significance And Why Taking A Holy Dip In Ganga Is Auspicious

Ganga Dussehra 2026: Check Out Date, Puja Rituals, Significance And Why Taking A Holy Dip In Ganga Is Auspicious

Ganga Dussehra 2026: This day marks one of the most important Hindu festivals dedicated to the sacred River Ganga. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Ganga descended to Earth to purify humanity and free devotees from sins. The festival is observed with devotion across India, especially at holy riverbanks like Haridwar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Rishikesh.

Ganga Dussehra 2026: Check Out Date, Puja Rituals, Significance And Why Taking A Holy Dip In Ganga Is Auspicious (Via Wikipedia)
Ganga Dussehra 2026: Check Out Date, Puja Rituals, Significance And Why Taking A Holy Dip In Ganga Is Auspicious (Via Wikipedia)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-24 10:37 IST

Ganga Dussehra festival is one of the most holy festivals in Hinduism dedicated to the Goddess Ganga. It is celebrated annually in the month of Jyeshtha in Shukla Paksha on Dashami Tithi. Ganga Dussehra this year is to be celebrated on 25 th May 2026, Monday. Ganga Dussehra is essentially the celebration of Ganga Avataran, that is, descent of River Ganga from the heaven to Earth. This festival is celebrated in most parts of the country with devotion.

Ganga Dussehra 2026 Date & Time

Date: Monday, 25 May 2026
Dashami Tithi from: 04.30 AM 25.05.2026
Dashami Tithi to: 05.10 AM 26.05.2026
Hasta Nakshatra from: 04.08 AM 26.05.2026
Hasta Nakshatra to: 05.56 AM 27.05.2026
Vyatipata Yoga from: 03.11 AM 27.05.2026
Vyatipata Yoga till: 03.25 AM 28.May.2026

This day is very very auspicious to dip, pray and do charity.

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Mythology Story Of Ganga Dussehra

As per Hindu mythology, the Goddess Ganga lived in Lord Brahma’s Kamandal(a sacred water pot) and came down to Earth after King Bhagirath performed a lot of penance for thousand years to bring Ganga down to Earth to purify his ancestor’s souls.

In one supreme gesture Ganga finally descended into the Earth to purge human souls after his prayers and his Gurudev’s instructions. This event is known as Ganga Avataran, which is celebrated as Ganga Dussehra.

Religious Importance Of Ganga Dussehra

Ganga Dussehra is a religious festival of great importance in Hinduism and it is believed that on one day of Ganga Dussehra taking bath in River Ganga will wash away 10 kinds of sin and purify body, mind and soul as well.

It is believed that Goddess Ganga is not a mere river but she is a mother who blesses her devotees with peace, prosperity and empowerment. Taking bath in holy river is believed to bring wealth, happiness and positive vibe and helps to reduce the karmic burden.

Why Bathing In Ganga On This Holy Day Is Important?

Millions of devotees on this holy day take bath at riverside in places like Haridwar, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Rishikesh.

It is believed that

-It washes away negative vibe and sins
-It purifies soul and mind
-It brings fortune and prosperity
-It helps in spiritual empowerment

Bathing in Ganga is believed to be purifying one self and gaining divine blessings.

Ganga Dussehra Puja Vidhi And Rituals

On this auspicious day devotees will perform these rituals with devotion

  • Rise before sunrise and take a dip in the Ganga River
  • Recite This Mantra: “Om Namah Shivayai Narayanyai Dussehraayai Gangayai Namah”
  • While reciting the Mantra offer at least five flowers: “ Un Namo Bhagwate Hri Shree Hili Hili Mili Mili Gange Maa Pavay Pavay Swaha”
  • Offer Arghya to the sun rising above the horizon
  • Take a handful of dips in the Ganga River (minimum ten dips minimum three dips)
  • Light diyas and offer sweets, flowers, sarees, and dupattas to Goddess Ganga

Evening Aarti And Charity

Giving charity on Ganga Dussehra is a must-devotees offer food, clothes, and other indispensables to the less fortunate consider it a holy donation. In the evening, big Ganga Aarti takes place at every major ghats and devotees attend the Aarti by offering diyas, singing devotional songs, and prayers to Goddess Ganga.

Ganga Dussehra 2026 is one of the most auspicious celebrations of the year, and symbolizes purity, belief, and divine blessings. Performing rituals, holy dips, and donation are all elements of this holy celebration, and are meant to banish negativity and bring inner peace.

ALSO READ: 24 May 2026 Horoscope Tomorrow: Cancer, Pisces, Gemini & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck | Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

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Ganga Dussehra 2026: Check Out Date, Puja Rituals, Significance And Why Taking A Holy Dip In Ganga Is Auspicious
Tags: Ganga DussehraGanga Dussehra 2026Ganga Dussehra in HindiGanga dussehra story

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Ganga Dussehra 2026: Check Out Date, Puja Rituals, Significance And Why Taking A Holy Dip In Ganga Is Auspicious
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Ganga Dussehra 2026: Check Out Date, Puja Rituals, Significance And Why Taking A Holy Dip In Ganga Is Auspicious
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