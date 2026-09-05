Gazi Nazrul Islam Viral MMS Leaked Video Row: Bangladesh MP Says Footage Was Leaked to Defame Him

Controversy erupted on social media with regard to a video that is said to feature Bangladesh lawmaker Gazi Nazrul Islam. Nazrul Islam, a Member of Parliament from the Satkhira-4 seat for Jamaat-e-Islami, spoke out on the matter following the emergence of videos allegedly featuring him in the company of a lady.

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In response to the issue, the MP later took action on Facebook. He stated that he had gone to Moghbazar in Dhaka on July 13 with his first wife, Maksuda Begum, and second wife, Mariam Begum. As per Nazrul Islam, they stayed there for about one hour and fifteen minutes in the office of his second wife’s father, Md Masum Billah. He went on to say that his driver and the maternal uncle of his second wife, Obaidullah, came back along with some unidentified people.

“In collusion with Obaidullah, the hired vehicle I use for transport was later detained, and repeated demands were made for several hundred thousand taka. When we refused to pay, we were subjected to various threats,” he wrote.

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Nazrul Islam alleged that the controversy was connected to a longstanding family dispute involving Obaidullah and his second wife’s father. He further claimed that footage from the incident was recorded and circulated online to damage his reputation.

“Later, out of jealousy and personal interest, Obaidullah recorded and circulated videos of private and intimate moments between my wife and me on Facebook and other social media platforms,” the MP alleged.

He rejected claims that the footage indicated an extramarital relationship and called such allegations “false, baseless, and motivated by ill intent.”

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The Jamaat-e-Islami MP also addressed questions surrounding his relationship with Mariam Begum. He said the two married on June 17 at a family ceremony at Masum Billah’s residence. He claimed the marriage took place with the consent of his first wife.

Meanwhile, Satkhira district Jamaat-e-Islami secretary Azizur Rahman said the footage may have originated from CCTV cameras at a house in Dhaka. However, that claim has not been independently verified.

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Nazrul Islam has urged authorities to investigate the matter and take legal action against those he accused of attempting to damage his reputation. The controversy continues to spread online as searches for Gazi Nazrul Islam viral MMS video and related terms rise across social media and search platforms. Authorities have yet to publicly establish the complete circumstances surrounding the circulation of the footage.