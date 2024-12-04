Get Ready For Maha Kumbh 2025, QR Coded Vehicle Passes For Hassle-Free Movement

Ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025, the introduction of QR code-enabled vehicle passes with different colours will enhance security and streamline traffic management in the Mela area.

As preparations for the Maha Kumbh 2025 gather pace, the Kumbh Mela authorities, in partnership with the Uttar Pradesh government and local administration, are taking significant steps to ensure smooth and secure conduct of the massive event. Among the most notable changes is the introduction of a cutting-edge vehicle pass system that incorporates QR codes for the first time in Maha Kumbh history. This new system aims to improve transport management and enhance security throughout the event.

For the first time, online vehicle passes will be issued to attendees and participants, ensuring better transparency and convenience. Gone are the days of traditional vehicle passes that simply listed a registration number. The new passes, which will feature different colours such as red, blue, and green, will help regulate movement within the vast Mela grounds.

The coloured passes will allow the authorities to determine the extent of access a vehicle is granted within the Mela area. The red, blue, and green passes will help differentiate between vehicles that require access to certain zones—such as those associated with security, administration, or essential services—and those that simply need to access less restricted areas. This initiative is designed to prevent congestion and streamline the flow of vehicles, ensuring a smooth experience for pilgrims and participants alike.

The addition of QR codes to the new vehicle passes will further enhance security and prevent misuse. Each pass will be linked to the specific vehicle’s registration number and the pass holder’s personal details, which can be verified through a quick scan of the QR code. To make this process seamless, a dedicated website will be launched, allowing people to easily apply for and receive their passes online.

In addition to the new vehicle pass system, the Uttar Pradesh government is also launching an e-rickshaw and e-auto booking system as part of its commitment to making Maha Kumbh 2025 more environmentally friendly. This initiative will help reduce pollution while ensuring convenient transport options for visitors.

With these innovative changes, Maha Kumbh 2025 promises to be a more organized, secure, and environmentally-conscious event, marking a significant milestone in the history of the Kumbh Mela.

