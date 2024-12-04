Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Get Ready For Maha Kumbh 2025, QR Coded Vehicle Passes For Hassle-Free Movement

Ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025, the introduction of QR code-enabled vehicle passes with different colours will enhance security and streamline traffic management in the Mela area.

Get Ready For Maha Kumbh 2025, QR Coded Vehicle Passes For Hassle-Free Movement

As preparations for the Maha Kumbh 2025 gather pace, the Kumbh Mela authorities, in partnership with the Uttar Pradesh government and local administration, are taking significant steps to ensure smooth and secure conduct of the massive event. Among the most notable changes is the introduction of a cutting-edge vehicle pass system that incorporates QR codes for the first time in Maha Kumbh history. This new system aims to improve transport management and enhance security throughout the event.

For the first time, online vehicle passes will be issued to attendees and participants, ensuring better transparency and convenience. Gone are the days of traditional vehicle passes that simply listed a registration number. The new passes, which will feature different colours such as red, blue, and green, will help regulate movement within the vast Mela grounds.

MUST READ: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Stopped At Ghazipur Border Enroute To Sambhal,Results In Massive Traffic Jam

The coloured passes will allow the authorities to determine the extent of access a vehicle is granted within the Mela area. The red, blue, and green passes will help differentiate between vehicles that require access to certain zones—such as those associated with security, administration, or essential services—and those that simply need to access less restricted areas. This initiative is designed to prevent congestion and streamline the flow of vehicles, ensuring a smooth experience for pilgrims and participants alike.

The addition of QR codes to the new vehicle passes will further enhance security and prevent misuse. Each pass will be linked to the specific vehicle’s registration number and the pass holder’s personal details, which can be verified through a quick scan of the QR code. To make this process seamless, a dedicated website will be launched, allowing people to easily apply for and receive their passes online.

In addition to the new vehicle pass system, the Uttar Pradesh government is also launching an e-rickshaw and e-auto booking system as part of its commitment to making Maha Kumbh 2025 more environmentally friendly. This initiative will help reduce pollution while ensuring convenient transport options for visitors.

With these innovative changes, Maha Kumbh 2025 promises to be a more organized, secure, and environmentally-conscious event, marking a significant milestone in the history of the Kumbh Mela.

ALSO READ: Man Attempts To Shoot Sukhbir Badal At Amritsar’s Golden Temple, Arrested

Filed under

ART AND CULTURE Kumbh Mela lifestyle Maha Kumbh 2025

Advertisement

Also Read

Uttar Pradesh To Launch E-Vehicle Booking Portal Ahead Of Mahakumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh To Launch E-Vehicle Booking Portal Ahead Of Mahakumbh 2025

BCCI Rejects PCB’s Hybrid Model Proposal For ICC Events In India

BCCI Rejects PCB’s Hybrid Model Proposal For ICC Events In India

Naresh Bhatt, Indian-Origin Man Kills Wife In US, Arrested After He Googles ‘How Soon Can You Remarry’

Naresh Bhatt, Indian-Origin Man Kills Wife In US, Arrested After He Googles ‘How Soon Can...

How 2024’s Most Talked-About Names And Terms Were Mispronounced

How 2024’s Most Talked-About Names And Terms Were Mispronounced

UK Issues Updated Travel Advisory for Bangladesh Amid Terror Threats

UK Issues Updated Travel Advisory for Bangladesh Amid Terror Threats

Entertainment

Pop Icon Britney Spears Reveals Why She Moved To Mexico On Her Birthday | WATCH

Pop Icon Britney Spears Reveals Why She Moved To Mexico On Her Birthday | WATCH

‘I’m A Virgin And Devout Christian’: OnlyFans Top Earner Sophie Rain Pulls Down $43 Million In One Year

‘I’m A Virgin And Devout Christian’: OnlyFans Top Earner Sophie Rain Pulls Down $43 Million

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder Confession Recording?

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split After A Year Of Dating

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The No.1 Spot To Beyonce

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox